SSU gears for opening of remodeled gymnasium on weekend of Feb. 3-4

Tickets are now on sale for the final four Sonoma State University basketball games of the year.

In addition to NCAA basketball, fans on Feb. 3-4 will be the first to experience the newly renovated Wolves’ Den, complete with all new bleachers and chair back seats.

Feb. 3 marks the Seawolves’ annual “Pack The Den Night.”

In addition to the opportunity to buy tickets for the remaining four games, the SSU Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announces that kids 12 and under will now be admitted free to all sporting events.

“We’re thrilled to offer this great opportunity to introduce children to the fun and excitement of college sports,” said Associate Athletics Director Brandon Bronzan.

“We’re intent on making Sonoma State athletics a great resource for the community and a valuable option for family entertainment.”

The Seawolves will host longtime rival Chico State to The Wolves Den on Feb. 3. Even though both the men and women are in the hunt for a postseason berth, the action off the court might rival the game for excitement.

SSU will be offering multiple fan giveaways, including free t-shirts and pizza, plus exciting contests.

Seawolf Friendly Business partner Les Schwab Tire Center will be on hand to conduct the Les Schwab Shootout, where three fans from each game will have the opportunity to win Visa gift cards by making shots during halftime. Additionally, fans will be treated to performances by the SSU cheer and dance teams.

“The new seating is going to be a total game-changer for fans. There’s never been a better time to check out what Sonoma State has to offer,” said Bronzan.