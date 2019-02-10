SSU fraternity banned for five years

On Nov. 20, 2018, Sonoma State University was notified of alleged hazing activities that occurred at an informal chapter event of Tau Kappa Epsilon. SSU’s Office of Student Conduct and the TKE International Office conducted a joint investigation of these allegations. As a result of the investigation, it was affirmed that hazing did occur in the form of paddling and intimidation.

These actions are violations of the SSU Student Code and California State Title V. As a result of these findings, the Tau-Beta chapter of TKE has been suspended from Sonoma State University for five years. The suspension is being administered in partnership with the TKE International Office.

“The actions of one chapter greatly impacts the positive work of the other 1,500-plus fraternity and sorority members on SSU’s campus,” said SSU Dean of Students Ryan Jasen Henne. “Sonoma State takes pride in being a leader in higher education that supports student success, and we simply will not tolerate blatant violations of our Student Code.”

Sonoma State University is committed to maintaining a safe and healthy living and learning environment for students, said Henne. Members of the campus community are expected to be engaged citizens, to be civil to one another and to contribute positively to student and university life, and to uphold the Seawolf Commitment demonstrating: Integrity, Respect, Excellence and Responsibility.

The fraternity’s suspension was effective as of Feb. 1 and will conclude on Jan. 31, 2024.