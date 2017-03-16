SSU falls in NCAA tourney opener

Seawolves lost to West No. 2 seed Hawaii Pacific 73-61

The most successful season in years for the Sonoma State University men’s basketball team ended Friday afternoon with a 73-61 loss to Hawaii Pacific in the opening round of the NCAA Div. II Tournament West Regional.

The Seawolves, making their first appearance in the tournament in 11 years, had the West’s No. 2 seed on the ropes early in the second half as they held a three-point lead. But the Sharks, ranked fourth nationally, were able to steady themselves and eventually overtook the Seawolves in a game played at the RIMAC Arena in La Jolla.

SSU finishes the season at 20-9, while Hawaii Pacific (29-2) advances to today’s regional semifinal against No. 6 seed Chico State, which upset No. 3 Western Washington, 96-83.

The Seawolves did not have any players reach double figures in scoring. Sophomore guard Armani Nicolis and senior center/forward Nathan Benjamin-Molony each had nine points while senior guard Jimmy Golden had eight.

The Sharks, meanwhile, had six players in double figures, led by Matt Jordan with 15 and Colfax Nordquist with 13. Connor Looney and Chauncey Orr each had 12 while Clayton Guy added 11.