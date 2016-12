Three Seawolves scored in double figures, including a game-high 20 points from Jimmy Golden, in a convincing 75-57 victory Saturday night over Cal State Monterey Bay at the College of Marin in Kentfield.

With the win the Seawolves jump to 6-3 on the year and 2-1 in conference play, while the Otters fall to 2-8 overall and remain winless in conference play at 0-4.