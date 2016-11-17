SSU director honored as Champion for Children

Sonoma State University Children's School Director Lia Thompson-Clark received the Champions for Children award from the Community Child Care Council (4Cs) of Sonoma County last week for her work in the field of early childhood education.

Thompson-Clark, a double alumna of SSU, has been director of the Children’s School since 1997. She supports SSU students by providing a high quality early education program for children ages 1-5, and mentors the 30-40 student assistant employees and the six Children's School faculty.

As a result of this curriculum framework, the Children’s School earned the Jack London Award for Educational Innovation in spring 2016.

Thompson-Clark has served as a member of the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) since 1983.

She is co-president of the Sonoma County Association for the Education of Young Children and currently serves as Accreditation Chair.