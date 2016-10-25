SSU dance artists open Fall Dance Concert Series November 3-6

Sonoma State's dance artists will perform “Heart and “Soul,” two powerful and explosive main stage dance concerts which make up the 2016 Fall Dance Concert series from Nov. 3-6.

Full of raw energy, movement and emotion, the 2016 Fall Dance Concert features student-inspired, original choreography ranging from hip-hop, jazz, lyrical, contemporary and ballet pieces.

Highly produced with SSU theater tech students' lighting and set designs, every dance piece embodies a culmination of effort and collaborative spirit guaranteed to entertain and keep audiences on the edge of their seat.

The department presents “$5 Friends and Family Nights” 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 and Friday, Nov. 4, with $5 admission for all ticket buyers. SSU faculty and staff receive free admission at these performances.

SSU students are admitted free to all performances with valid student ID. The $5 nights include post-show discussions.

Performances are scheduled for: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 ("Heart"); 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 ("Soul"); 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 ("Heart"); 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 (“Soul”); 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 ("Soul").

Ticket prices range from $5-$17. Tickets are $10 non-SSU students and seniors; $15 Sonoma State University faculty and staff; and $17 standard admission.

Tickets are available online at http://www.sonoma.edu/theatreanddance/productions/fall-dance-2016.html.

All performances will take place at Evert B. Person Theatre, located on the SSU campus at 1801 E. Cotati Ave.