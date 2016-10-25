Engagement
October 25, 2016
SSU dance artists open Fall Dance Concert Series November 3-6

October 21, 2016

Sonoma State's dance artists will perform “Heart and “Soul,” two powerful and explosive main stage dance concerts which make up the 2016 Fall Dance Concert series from Nov. 3-6.

Full of raw energy, movement and emotion, the 2016 Fall Dance Concert features student-inspired, original choreography ranging from hip-hop, jazz, lyrical, contemporary and ballet pieces.

Highly produced with SSU theater tech students' lighting and set designs, every dance piece embodies a culmination of effort and collaborative spirit guaranteed to entertain and keep audiences on the edge of their seat.

The department presents “$5 Friends and Family Nights” 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 and Friday, Nov. 4, with $5 admission for all ticket buyers. SSU faculty and staff receive free admission at these performances.

SSU students are admitted free to all performances with valid student ID. The $5 nights include post-show discussions.

Performances are scheduled for: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 ("Heart"); 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 ("Soul"); 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 ("Heart"); 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 (“Soul”); 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 ("Soul").

Ticket prices range from $5-$17.  Tickets are $10 non-SSU students and seniors; $15 Sonoma State University faculty and staff; and $17 standard admission.

Tickets are available online at http://www.sonoma.edu/theatreanddance/productions/fall-dance-2016.html.

All performances will take place at Evert B. Person Theatre, located on the SSU campus at 1801 E. Cotati Ave.