SSU creating bilingual combo program

Sonoma State University has received a $200,000 grant allowing students to earn a Bachelor’s degree and bilingual teaching credential in just four years total, saving students at least one year and an estimated $20,000.

“These new teachers are currently doing their student teaching locally for their teaching credential, but what is often challenging for bilingual teaching students is that they are usually first generation college students and are generally low income,” said Rhianna Casesa, an assistant professor of education at SSU who spearheaded the grant process. “They often can't afford to do a fifth-year teaching credential program because they have to start working after four years with their new Bachelor's degree. This grant not only solves this problem it cuts it down by a whole year.”

Starting in fall 2018, SSU students will be able to obtain a Bachelor’s degree in either Chicano and Latino Studies or Spanish, as well as a multiple subject teaching credential with Spanish/English bilingual authorization at the same time, in a total of four years.

SSU is one of 17 California State University (CSU) campuses to receive an integrated program grant from the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing to develop four-year teacher preparation programs. The grants are designed to help ease California's burgeoning K-12 teacher shortage with a special focus on expanding the number of teacher candidates earning STEM and bilingual credentials – the two most critical areas of need for teachers in California.