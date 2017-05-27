SSU commencement; one for the history books

2017 was the largest graduating class in Sonoma State University’s 56-year history, the commencement had to be expanded to two days and was held for the first time at Weill Hall in the Green Music Center (GMC). This year, six individual school Commencement ceremonies were held for both undergraduate and graduate students, with students graduating with other students in their academic departments and schools.

Recent SSU Grad Gregory Robert Conner, a Rancho Cotate High School Alumni who earned his AA in Criminal Justice from Santa Rosa Jr. College, walked Sunday to receive his bachelor’s degree with a major in Sociology.

When asked about how he felt about his time at SSU, he was enthusiastic, “It was all worth it. All the late nights studying, the essays, the tests - all of it. I have to say that what really helped me through it was the support of my parents, my friends and my fraternity, Phi Delta Theta. There’s really nothing like it, it was a great experience all the way through.”

Conner’s next move is to become a police officer; he’s already begun the application process with the San Diego PD to enter the Academy. We wish you the best of luck in all your future endeavors Gregory; keep us updated!