SSU commencement

News
May 19, 2018
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Office hours notice: 1 dead after Sonoma State stabbing, suspect arrested Penngrove’s 4th annual Down Home Day Wildfire awareness week urges vigilance SSU stabbing victim identified 1 dead after Sonoma State stabbing, suspect arrested Co-founder of Rohnert Park passed away April 20 Local startup chosen to operate Cotati’s Veronda-Falletti Ranch RP votes to increase sewer rates Former SSU professor dies Crash simulation emphasizes emergency preparedness Remembering Cory Vaughn Reconfiguration of RP schools RP nixes idea for hotel tax increase measure Technology High School relocates CRPUSD Special Ed program falters Prostitution ring uncovered Community SAIF celebrates heroes Pursuit of erratic speeding driver leads to DUI arrest RP attempting to alleviate traffic woes Rainfall levels are up – But not yet normal RP partners with Rotary Clubs to clean up creeks Crab feed comes to Penngrove RP cracking down on distracted driving Fire displaces RP residents Graton Casino funds to help community projects SSU shines at United Nations No future for local karaoke Cotati City Council presented with awards for excellence in city budget Graffiti threat tests Rancho’s emergency protocol A science guy goes angling RP's new municipal regulations will try and curb parking problem Tour bus rams bridge on the way to Graton Casino Drag racer dies Gov. Brown swears in newCHP Commissioner Vehicle thefts drops Financial challenges may cause station closures Judson Snyder, columnist Standing together on gun reform Greenhouse gas reduction efforts New RP homeless count and SR homeless camp eviction RP votes to change commissioner terms National Walk Out TRIO works in Rohnert Park SSU loses compassionate alumna Bunnies and eggs come to Cotati Crash causes small gas leak Correction: Every 15 Minutes at the Ranch Council approves La Plaza park for fundraiser Haircuts and meals for homeless Schools for climate action Traffic signal updates RP Council votes to extend terms Cotati to get new park and ride Be a part of history: Penngrove to assemble time capsule RP residents win Miss Sonoma County and Outstanding Teen Two alarm fire displaces RP residents, destroys home Snyder era ends at age 92 Free tax prep assistance for low income residents 53 alleged Brown Act violations Sonoma County reports flu death Drunk driver tries to flee scene SR woman killed by SMART train

SSU commencement

By: Katherine Minkiewicz
May 18, 2018
to bring added traffic delays and congestion

This weekend around 12,000 friends and family members will come to Rohnert Park for Sonoma State University’s annual commencement event and the RP Department of Public Safety is reminding residents to be prepared for traffic delays and congestion along Rohnert Park Expressway and other thoroughfares near SSU.

The special, two-day event held at the Green Music Center for the class of 2018 is expected to draw an approximate total of 16,000 visitors to Rohnert Park, according to Rohnert Park Public Safety, Chief Brian Masterson and even though the event is split up to lessen the load on Rohnert Park roads, 12,000 are still expected to flock to RP each day from May 19-20.

“That will definitely bring up some congestion,” Masterson said.

Both Masterson and Interim Chief of Sonoma State University Police, David Dougherty are reminding people that added traffic could lead to 20-30 minute delays on East Cotati Avenue from Petaluma Hill Road to Highway 101, Rohnert Park Expressway from Petaluma Hill Road to Highway 101 and on Petaluma Hill Road from Adobe Road to Snyder Lane.

“Traffic delays are expected beginning around 10:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. with heavy traffic congestion,” Dougherty said.

According to public safety Sonoma State University police will monitor traffic flow over the weekend and will provide traffic control if needed.

Masterson also said that the California Highway Patrol will have extra officers assigned to the area as well for traffic control if needed.

“It puts a load on streets but it is a short period of time and we’ve done this for many years now, but we just want to let residents know that there will be delays,” Masterson said of the anticipated traffic.

In addition to traffic control, SSU police will have dedicated officers patrolling the campus for commencement practice and during the event to help ensure the event goes smoothly and safely.

“Many campus staff members work tirelessly with the University Police in coordination of a fantastic guest and participant experience. It is truly a team effort between many campus operations, including police,” Dougherty said. “The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety has been informed of the commencement exercises and we enjoy a collaborative relationship in support of a safe environment in our respective communities on exciting days such as commencement.”

Masterson says in the past SSU has brought in California State University police entities for extra security for the event.

“They do a good job and it is very organized,” Masterson said. 

 