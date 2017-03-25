SSU business school nets high ranking

The School of Business and Economics at Sonoma State University has been ranked No. 7 in the Top 25 Business Schools and No. 20 in the Top 25 MBA Programs in California by Top Management Degrees.

The ranking cites the School of Business and Economics’ national accreditations, affordability and graduate earnings as reasons for the high ranking.

“The Wine Business Strategies and Custom Concentration majors are unique to SSU and offer students a chance to focus on subject areas that would be difficult to find elsewhere,” it says. The Master’s in Business Administration program’s “very reasonable” cost and wide variety and flexibility of programs are cited for its ranking. SSU offers an Executive MBA, Executive MBA in Wine Business, MBA for Professionals and MBA in Wine Business, all of which can be completed in 17 months or less with night and weekend course options.

Top Management Degrees methodology takes into account accreditation, affordability, average early-career salary of graduates and rankings by U.S. News and World Report and the Princeton Review.