SSU briefs January 26

Seawolves win third straight with stunning comeback

The Sonoma State Seawolves only led their opponent for a total of four seconds Friday night, but those four seconds proved plenty as SSU completed a stunning 65-62 comeback victory over Cal State Monterey Bay in the final moments of their contest.

“I was feeling pretty confident,” the 6-5 guard admitted after the game. “My shot was going in [during] warmups and I made a couple in the first half and then towards the end of the half they started to put their center on me. At that point, I just saw the green light and coach and my teammates were just telling me to go.”

With the win, the Seawolves improve to 8-8, as well as 6-6 in conference play.

Seawolves overcome slow start to sprint past Otters

Despite a slow start that saw the Sonoma State women’s basketball team fall behind by 12 points early in the second half, the Seawolves picked up the pace in a hurry and scampered past visiting Cal State Monterey Bay 59-49 on Friday night at The Wolves’ Den. The Seawolves improved to 7-9 overall and 4-8 in the CCAA.

All told, from the time Sonoma went down 22-10 early, they finished the game outscoring the visitors 49-27, much thanks to some stifling defense and some hot hands.

Ugochi Anudokem led all scorers with 15 points, Madison Burroughs added 11 and both Gill and Sam Erisman chipped in with 10 apiece. Jerrica Crosby handed out a game-high six assists.

Sonoma State returns to action Saturday night at home against Cal State East Bay. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m.

Seawolves extend winning streak to four-straight games

Led by a trio of double-digit performances from Naaman Hightower, Lewayne Grant and Isaac Davidson, Sonoma State defeated Cal State East Bay 72-68 in thrilling fashion Saturday night, capping a weekend sweep at home and improving their winning streak to four-straight.

The Seawolves countered the run with one of their own, as they scored 13-straight between the 12:56 and 9:02 marks of the second half. The hosts matched their highest margin of 10 as Hightower sunk two from the line, but a battle ensued through the remaining 7:33.

“East Bay is a really tough team. They’re scrappy,” said Hightower after the game. “They come in and they try to punk you. So, our mindset was just to be tough. Be the tough team that we are, and go out there, execute and complete plays.”

With the defeat of East Bay, Sonoma State has won their last four games, and improves to 9-8 on the season. With the victory, they also command a winning record in conference play for the first time this season at 7-6.

Sonoma downs two-time defending CCAA Champs in thriller

Led by double-digit scoring efforts by Ugochi Anudokem and Madison Burroughs, the Sonoma State women’s basketball team led from nearly start to finish, stunning Cal State East Bay 56-55 on Saturday night at The Wolves’ Den. The Seawolves earn the weekend sweep, rising to 8-9 overall and 5-8 in the CCAA. The two-time defending CCAA champion Pioneers fell to 12-8 (8-6 CCAA).

It was a fierce battle throughout the entire contest as neither team ever led by more than eight points at any time.

Anudokem finished with 12 points before fouling out with more than three minutes left in the game. Burroughs added 11 points with five assists and four rebounds. Kim Savio contributed eight points and eight rebounds while Mitz and Sam Erisman added seven points.

The Seawolves will head to southern California next weekend to take on Cal State San Marcos Thursday before wrapping up the trip at UC San Diego Saturday.