Sports
March 3, 2019
More Stories
SSU briefs

March 1, 2019

Oppenheim named player of the week

Sonoma State’s Nate Oppenheim was named the PacWest Men’s tennis Players of the Week after beating some of the top-ranked players in the West Region at No. 1 singles to lead the Seawolves to a pair of victories over Concordia Irvine and UC Sand Diego.

Oppenheim led Sonoma State to two victories against West Region teams to improve to 4-1 on the season. On Friday, the senior partnered with Max Nudell to win at No. 1 doubles, 6-3. He then won at No. 1 singles against Concordia’s Nikita Katsnelson to tie the match at 3-3 before the Seawolves went on the clinch the victory, 4-3.  Sunday, Sonoma State defeated UC San Diego for the second time in a row after snapping an 18-yearlong losing streak to the Tritons last year. Oppenheim and Nudell won their doubles match 7-6(3). Then in singles, Oppenheim defeated Marc Isaiah, 6-3, 6-1

SSU double dub

At the Tina Finali Invite, the Sonoma State women’s water polo team recorded two wins in the invites opening day. Beating the Leopards of the University of La Verne 14-5, the Cal Lutheran Regals in their home pool 8-7.

Sonoma State 14, La Verne 5 

The Seawolves attacked early, taking hold of a 6-1 lead in the first quarter. Sonoma State held the leopards to a single goal in the second quarter and added one of their own before the half to take a 5-point 7-2 lead over La Verne into halftime. 

The duo of Jordan Williams and Annika Erickson led the Seawolves offense once again. Williams found the cage four times while Erickson found the back of the net half a dozen times.

Freshmen Samantha Dieterle and Camille Grace notched a goal each and sophomores Hailey Gellert and Amber Hellickson joined in on the scoring action each scoring a goal.

SSU men’s tennis

The Seawolves are now 3-1 on the season after a 4-3 win over PacWest opponent Concordia Irvine. 

This season, Division II has adopted the Division I ruling, usually in a Division II match, each matchup gets a point for the final score, however in the new adopted Division I ruling whoever wins two of the three doubles matches receives one point, with the remaining six points being decided in singles play.

Doubles: Clarisa Colling and Calorina Alfonsin recorded the Seawolves lone doubles loss 6-1. Shortly after that, the No. 3 tandem of Hannah Highsmith and Jenna DeTurk won by a 7(7)- 6(2) and Jensyn Warren and Carolyn Brooner secure the doubles point with a 7(7)-5(1) victory at the No. 1 spot.

Singles: Sonoma State moved around their line-up, Brooner dropped her match 6-2, 6-0 at the No. 3 spot. DeTurk was the first Seawolf to win its singles match, 6-3, 6-0 at No. 4, another impressive Sonoma State win came from Alfonsin as she won her match 6-1, 6(5)-7, 6-2. Warren fell 6-2, 4-6, 6-0 in the No. 1 slot, while Highsmith dropped her match 6-1, 6-2 at No. 6.

The team match was clinched as Colling came back from 7-6(3), 2-6, 7-5 to clinch the match at the No. 2 spot.