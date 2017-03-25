SSU baseball sweeps San Marcos

Sonoma State University’s baseball team swept its serise against Cal State San Marcos by winning Sunday 14-1. The Seawolves improved to 11-8 overall and 8-7 in California Collegiate Athletic Association play. The Cougars fall 12-13 overall and 2-11 in conference.

The Seawolves Aldo Severson earned his third win, as the Cougars collected only six hits. The Seawolves combined for 17 hits and committed no errors. Grant St. Martin hit his second homer of the series and third of the season, while Jake Sahagian also homered, his second of the season. Matthew Richards, Rayson Romero and Even Seidell all had doubles. Mitch West was 3 for 5 with two runs and an RBI.

SSU 10, San Marcos 3

The Seawolves had 10 runs on 15 hits and no errors in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader. They scored five in the third inning, four in the sixth and one in the seventh. They held the Cougars to three runs on seven hits and CSUSM committed two errors.

Nathan Mann had a strong game at the plate, going 3 for 3 with three RBI and two runs scored. Haydon Turpin earned his fourth pitching win of the season. He struck out five and gave up five hits in six innings. The pitching staff of Turpin, Christian Viramontes and Nicolas Vega combined for eight strikeouts.

In the third inning, Mann and Daniel Caresio each had two-run singles. St. Martin doubled to left for an RBI, then Mann, Joshua Montelongo and Romero all had RBI singles. Patrick Tolbert pinch hit in the seventh inning and had the last RBI of the game.

SSU 8, San Marcos 3

The second game of the doubleheader saw not one but two home runs. St. Martin homered in the third inning on an 0-1 pitch, and Trevor Adams blasted a three-run homer.

Aside from those two hits, the Seawolves also scored in the first off a St. Martin single, in the fifth on a wild pitch, a sac-fly by Romero in the fifth and a single by Montelongo in the sixth that brought in Bryce Nagata.

St. Martin was 3 for 4 at the plate with two runs and two RBI. Adams Trevor Adams was 3 for 4 with one run and three RBI, while Nagata was 3 for 5 with two runs.SSU pitcher Matt Hammonds improved to 2-0 this season and Ricky Clark earned his first save this season. Combined, they had 13 strikeouts and allowed no earned runs.