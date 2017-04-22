SSU Womens Water Polo falls to Pioneers in WWPA action Saturday

ROHNERT PARK -- As is the case when Sonoma State and Cal State East Bay face off in the pool, it was a heated battle from start to finish, but the visiting Pioneers were able to pull away in the final quarter to defeat the host Seawolves, 8-5, on Saturday afternoon at the Dr. G. Edward Rudloff Pool in Rohnert Park. The Seawolves fell to 8-18 overall and 0-2 in WWPA action. The Pioneers improved to 12-12 and 2-1 in conference play.

It was a complete defensive fight the entire 32 minutes and the difference in the game would be the three penalty shots converted by Cal State East Bay in the contest. In fact, the first two Pioneer goals came by way of the penalty shot all in the first five minutes of the day.

Nicole Groat and Lyndsie Williams scored consecutive goals to even the score at 2-2 and the teams went into the halftime intermission having scored a combined four goals.

Just 15 seconds out of the break, the Seawolves were whistled for another five-meter penalty and the Pioneers again converted the ensuing five-meter attempt, spearheading a 3-0 run by CSUEB to lead 5-2 with 4:48 to go in the third quarter. Ellen Peterson threw one in at the three-minute mark of the third, then Lily Carlon added a score to get the hosts to within one at 5-4, but Cal State East Bay began to pull away in the fourth quarter with three unanswered goals for an 8-4 lead before Carlon scored her second of the game to account for the 8-5 final.

In the end, Cal State East Bay outshot Sonoma State 36-22.

Carlon led SSU with two goals while Peterson had a goal and two assists. Lisa Rodarmel took over for Taylor Plorin between the posts midway through the first quarter and made nine saves with two steals.

For the Pioneers, Auriel BIll and Brandi Carroll scored three goals each and goalie Nikki Vaughan made 12 stops and four steals in the CSUEB win.

Sonoma State will play one final regular season game on Friday, hosting Cal State Monterey Bay in another WWPA matchup before heading to Geneva, Ohio for the 2017 WWPA Women's Championship Tournament April 28-30. Friday's game against the Otters will also be Senior Day; first sprint is scheduled for 1:00 pm.