Sonoma State University will have its grand opening and ribbon-cutting for the new Wine Spectator Learning Center May 29 from 6-8 p.m.

$11 million were secured for the project which will be in the old converted Commons building and it will become a state-of-the-art learning center that will include three advanced-technology classrooms, a student common and a cafe with various garden areas.

Marvin Shanken, editor and publisher of Wine Spectator magazine earned naming rights for the new structure.