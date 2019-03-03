SSU Track and Field season opener

Fenunuivao “Nunu” Iese (SO), Hammer, had a monstrous seasonal opener at 36.23m crushing her personal best by over 6 meters. With that throw moved her into 8th All-Time for the event.

Haley Chimienti (SO), also improved her personal best in the event by 2 meters with a toss of 32.93m. Juliana Cerezo-Rangel (JR), Discus, on her last attempt in the event threw 33.60m, coming just shy of her all time personal best throw from the 2018 season.

All three throwers hit the CCAA conference qualifying mark in their respected events.

Taylor Towne had her best seasonal opening at De Anza in the 800m at a time of 2:27.03 leading from gun.

Jasmine Casillas opened her season with a second place finish in the 1500m with a time of 5:01.13, Gina Rowley was closely on Jasmine’s heels taking third in the event with a time of 5:01.82, her time was not only her best seasonal opener, but improved her lifetime best in the event by 15 seconds.