SSU Sportsbriefs

Seawolves fall to Cal Poly in double overtime

10/8/2017 | Women’s Soccer

POMONA, Calif. - In a match that had to be decided in double overtime, Sonoma State suffered just their second loss of the season to #25 Cal Poly Pomona on Sunday afternoon.

The Broncos pushed SSU on their back foot during the overtime periods and finally netted the game-winner after 102 minutes.

With the loss, Sonoma State falls to 12-2-0 and 6-2-0 in conference play and will return home on Friday to host Cal State San Marcos at Seawolf Soccer Field at 12:30 p.m.

Seawolves drop game vs Coyotes, 1-0

10/6/2017 | Men’s soccer

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - A 61st minute goal proved to be the difference as the Sonoma State Seawolves were downed 1-0 by the Cal State San Bernardino Coyotes at Coyote Premier Field.

The game’s lone goal came in the second half off the boot of Tony Lo. After knocking it around in the box, Lo drove it past North for his fourth of the season.

With the loss, Sonoma State falls to 5-5-2 on the season, and 2-3-1 in CCAA play.

10-Man Seawolves fall to Cal Poly Pomona, 2-1

10/8/2017 | Men’s Soccer | BOX SCORE

POMONA, Calif. - A first half goal by Josh Sanchez put Sonoma State out in front of Cal Poly Pomona after 45 minutes, but a pair of goals by the Broncos in the second half allowed CPP to notch a comeback victory at home.

Unfortunately, the lead dissolved in the late part of the second half as the Broncos 75th minute goal tied the game at one. Ten minutes later, SSU found themselves shorthanded after Marcus Salvador suffered his second yellow of the game.

With the loss SSU falls to 5-6-2 and 2-4-1 in CCAA play, and will return home to host Cal State San Marcos Friday at 3pm PT.

Women’s cross country takes ninth at Triton invitational

10/7/2017

LA JOLLA, Calif. — Jasmine Casillas was the first Sonoma State women’s cross country runner to cross the finish line Saturday, traversing the six-kilometer UC San Diego course in 23:52.03 to place 35th overall as the Seawolves took ninth place at the UCSD Triton Classic in La Jolla.

Also for the Seawolves, Camille Schutze (24:30.85) placed 49th, Alyssa Renteria (25:12.97) was 63rd, Sierra Downum (25:49.82) was 68th, Gina Rowley (26:05.31) was 72nd, Taylor Towne (26:35.10) was 80th, Mikayla Mesker (26:46.41) was 83rd and Rosa Martinez (26:49.64) was 84th out of 93 NCAA Division II competitors’ in Saturday’s race.

Sonoma State will have one more race Clara Invitational before the 2017 CCAA Cross Country Championships at River Oaks Golf Club in Ceres in two weeks (Oct. 21st).

Espitia’s two-goal day leads Seawolves to victory

10/6/2017 | Women’s Soccer

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - In their Friday afternoon game against Cal State San Bernardino, Sonoma State secured their fifth conference victory-thanks to Alexis Espitia and Cecilia Sifuentes-by a final score of 2-1.

With the victory, Sonoma State improves their winning streak to six games straight and pushes their record to 11-1-0 and 5-1-0 in conference play. They now sit in sole possession of second place in the CCAA.

Sonoma drops 3-2 Suffers first CCAA loss

10/6/2017 | Women’s Volleyball

HAYWARD, Calif. — The Sonoma State volleyball team dropped its first conference match of the season Friday night against Cal State East Bay. The match once again took five sets and another nail biter for the Seawolves which had them drop to 7-1 in CCAA play and 13-4 overall.

After a kill and her third of the set by senior setter Courtney Seda, the Seawolves cashed in on some bad luck by the home team when a ball handling error by the setter, and a hitting error helped the Seawolves out tremendously in taking the first set.

Unfortunately for the Seawolves it was two errors on their own that helped the home team knock off the conference leading team and winning the set by the score of 19-17.