SSU Sports briefs October 27

Volleyball home games to remain on campus this weekend

ROHNERT PARK — The Sonoma State University women’s volleyball home games that were scheduled for last Friday (Oct. 20) and Saturday (Oct. 21) against UC San Diego and Cal State San Marcos, respectively, remained at home on the Seawolves’ home court in The Wolves’ Den on the SSU campus.

Furthermore, the two matches that were postponed last week due to the wildfires in Sonoma County have now been rescheduled. The Seawolves will travel to Turlock on Wednesday, Nov. 1st to play Stanislaus State at 5 p.m. Then, on Monday, Nov. 6th, Sonoma State will host Humboldt State at 2 p.m.

For the most updated Sonoma State volleyball schedule, click here or visit sonomaseawolves.com/volleyball.

Clapp takes 16th, Seawolves 7th at Otter invitational

SEASIDE, Calif. — Spencer Clapp fired a three-over-par 219 to tie for 16th, leading the Sonoma State men’s golf team to a seventh place finish out of 19 teams at the Otter Invitational hosted by Cal State Monterey Bay at Bayonet Golf Course in Seaside.

As a team, the Seawolves scored an 881 (+17), finishing 25 strokes back of team champion Cal State Monterey Bay (856; -8). Colorado Springs (868; +4) took second, followed by Chico State (871; +7) in third and three teams tied for fourth — Dominican, Simon Fraser and UC San Diego, all of which recorded an 878 (+14), three swings in front of Sonoma State.

The Seawolves will return to action next week at The Territory Classic in Duncan, Oklahoma.

Last weekend’s soccer games relocated to Arcata

ROHNERT PARK — Due to the wide spread devastation caused by the wildfires in Sonoma County over the past week, the uncertainty of the air quality in the Bay Area for the foreseeable future and the threat of rain in the forecast for the North Bay region this weekend, the Sonoma State men’s and women’s soccer games originally scheduled to take place Friday and Sunday in Rohnert Park have been relocated to the campus of Humboldt State University in Arcata, California.

College Creek Field on the campus of Humboldt State University in Arcata will now host four games Friday and four games Sunday. The schedule of CCAA games is as follows:

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20

8:00 a.m.: Sonoma State WOMEN vs. Cal State L.A.

10:30 a.m.: Humboldt State women vs. Cal State Dominguez Hills

3:30 p.m.: Humboldt State men vs. Cal State Dominguez Hills

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 22

8:00 a.m.: Sonoma State MEN vs. Cal State Dominguez Hills

10:30 a.m.: Sonoma State WOMEN vs. Cal State Dominguez Hills

1:00 p.m.: Humboldt State women vs. Cal State L.A.