SSU Sports briefs

Shorthanded Seawolves fall in Stanislaus OT

9/29/2017 | Men's Soccer

ROHNERT PARK, Calif. - Stanislaus State fought their way back Saturday afternoon from an early 1-0 deficit to beat a short-handed Sonoma State squad in overtime, by a final of 2-1.

"That was a tough loss," noted Head Coach Marcus Ziemer after the game. "I thought we played very well in the first half and could have had another goal or two. After they scored we responded well and generated chances to win the game, but we couldn't get the goal."

The score remained knotted at 1, but the Seawolves suffered a loss in the 87th minute that proved hard to recover from. After getting mixed up in a hard challenge with an opposing player, Luis Mendoza was shown a straight red card for use of offensive language.

"The red card was tough," said Ziemer. " The two players got tangled up and words were exchanged, but the referee always gets the retaliation. We need to keep our composure."

The Seawolves played the final three minutes of regulation a man down, before heading to sudden-death overtime to try and determine a winner.

Women’s cross country

9/30/2017 | Women's Cross Country

SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- Jasmine Casillas tore through Spring Lake Regional Park Saturday morning, traversing the six-kilometer course in 23:09 to take first in the Sonoma State Cross Country Invitational in Santa Rosa, pacing the Seawolves to their second straight SSU Invite team title, and their third title in the eight year history of the event.

Sonoma State dominated the field, placing eight runners in the Top nine, including the first three race finishers in Casillas, Camille Schutze (23:52) and Alyssa Renteria (24:33).

The Seawolves scored a total of 17 points while Santa Rosa JC accumulated 46 points to finish second and California Maritime Academy came in third place with a score of 77.

In the men's eight-kilometer race, Santa Rosa JC captured the team title with a score of 21, finishing ahead of runner-up Dominican (51) and third-place California Maritime (57). The Bear Cubs' Christopher Rose took home the men's individual crown, crossing the finish line in 27:23, nine seconds ahead of runner-up and teammate Justin Thurman (27:32).

Sonoma State will head south next weekend to take part in the Triton Classic, hosted by UC San Diego in La Jolla on Saturday (Oct. 7). The women's race will start at 8 a.m.

Seawolf volleyball scratch Wildcats in four sets

9/29/2017 | Women's Volleyball

ROHNERT PARK -- The Sonoma State volleyball team remains unbeaten in conference play as it defeated arch-rival Chico State, 3-1, by the scores of (26-24, 24-26, 25-21, 25-19. The Seawolves improve their overall record to 11-3 and 5-0 in conference as the Wildcats drop to 7-8 overall and now a conference record of 1-4.

At 23-23 things didn't look good at Chico State aced the Seawolves, forcing the home team to call their final timeout and now were at set point.

With momentum on their side Sonoma State did not use this advantage and were quickly down 11-4, Sonoma State hit poorly in the set .050 for the set, but were lucky enough to hold Chico State to a .086 average.

Chico State suffered the serving jitters on the road by handing the Seawolves four service errors in the match, which led to a 10-2 run to close out the match for the home team.

Finally in game four the Seawolves finally broke out earlier in the set and the visitors started to crack by a number of serve receiving and ball handling errors. The fourth set was led by Seitz who had five kills on six swings, and this was more than enough to send the visitors packing.

Women’s soccer

9/29/2017 | Women's Soccer

ROHNERT PARK, Calif. - Thanks to an own-goal header by Stanislaus State defender Mayah Chambers, the Sonoma State Seawolves were able to edge out a victory against the Warriors by a final of 3-2.

"You know, we've been changing the way we practice," said Watts after the game "That goal was something we've been doing more because of indoor and it just feels rewarding getting that."

The score stood 1-0 at half, but after the break, the Seawolves added two more to their lead.

"But we still need to work on sustaining that energy throughout the game."

Stanislaus made a late-game attempt to come back Scoring in the 55th and 84th minutes respectively, but the Seawolves held onto a one-goal lead to close out the match by a final of 3-2.

The win-their fourth in a row-pushes Sonoma State to a record of 3-1-0 in conference play and 9-1-0 overall.

The Seawolves return to action early Sunday afternoon when they host Chico State at Seawolf Soccer Field at 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time.

Seda lifts Seawolves to sixth consecutive victory

9/30/2017 | Women's Volleyball

ROHNERT PARK -- The Sonoma State volleyball team runs its record to 12-3 overall and a perfect 6-0 in the CCAA as the Seawolves defeat the visitors from Stanislaus State. Sonoma won by the scores of 25-13, 25-23, 25-20 while sending the Warriors to their 14th straight loss to open their season.

In the prior night's game versus Chico State the Seawolves constantly found themselves down early.

In set number two the game was way more competitive, and was a battle of three-, four-, and sometimes five-point runs.

In the third set and after the ten minute break the Seawolves once again were able to jump out early in the match. In the final moments of the set it was another run of points where Sonoma State scored nine of the last fourteen points and sent the visitors home for the evening. Senior outside Calan Seitz was very instrumental in the set as she contributed six kills of her own, and ended up leading the team on the evening with thirteen kills.