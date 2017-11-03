SSU Sports Briefs November 3

Amyx’s goal pushes #19 Seawolves to win over Cal State LA

Bella Amyx emerged the hero in the Seawolves’ Friday-morning matchup with Cal State LA, as the lone goal proved to be the difference in their 1-0 victory. The win over the Golden Eagles propels Sonoma State to a 12-2-0 record this season and now sit at 6-2-0 in conference play.

With the victory, the Seawolves maintain sole possession of a crucial second-place slot in CCAA standings, with two games to go. A second-place finish in conference play would allow Sonoma State to secure a first-round bye in the CCAA Tournament and advance straight to the semi-final in La Jolla, California on November 3.

Men’s basketball signs three to NLI’s for upcoming season

The Sonoma State University men’s basketball program announced the National Letter of Intent (NLI) signing of three student-athletes-Jeremy Lillis, Eric Nielsen and Lewayne Grant-set to join the Seawolves for men’s basketball’s 2017-18 campaign.

Nielsen and Grant each join the Seawolves as college transfers, with sophomore and junior standing, respectively.

Sonoma State will kickoff the 2017-18 campaign Friday, November 10th at the Pioneer Challenge in Hayward against Seattle Pacific. Tipoff is set for 12 p.m.

Seawolves’ playoff hunt ends

With CCAA playoff contention on the line, the Sonoma State Seawolves put in an aggressive 90-minute effort against San Francisco State University but were unable to come away with a result as they fell 1-0 in regulation.

The Gators appeared poised to net their second of the game, when minutes later a shot curved to the opposite post of North. Eric Alvarado, who had stepped in on the box, absorbed the shot with his back and saved what would have been a sure goal.

The Seawolves fought through the remainder of the second half, taking nine shots in search of an equalizer, but were stymied by the Gators and eliminated from CCAA playoff contention in their final game of the regular season.

TJ Perez earns CCAA Men’s Soccer player of the week nod

After powering Sonoma State to a pair of upset victories to shake up the men’s soccer standings this past weekend in Arcata, senior forward TJ Perez has been selected as the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) Men’s Soccer Player of the Week for Oct. 16-22. Perez is sharing this week’s distinction with Chico State’s Andrew McCombs.

CCAA to use points per match for 2017 Soccer standings

Due to the wildfires that have plagued Northern California and forced cancellation of soccer matches earlier this month, the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) will revise its procedure for men’s and women’s soccer standings and seedings for the 2017 season.

“The ADs endorsed the proposal near-unanimously, and the standings are being changed to reflect this decision, which will be treated as a one-time, non-precedent-setting solution. The soccer coaches will be asked to review this at their annual meeting, and we will leave it to them to propose a rule change to the Executive Council should they wish to do so.”

Seawolves downed on Gators’ 90th minute game-winner

In a game that remained scoreless until the final seconds of regulation, Sonoma State was upset by San Francisco State on a 90th minute header with three seconds remaining in regulation.

The game-winner came courtesy of Laura Shae, who received a cross from Bianca Lowe at the near post. With her back to the goal, Shae nodded the ball on goal and beat Kristin Spear for the game-winner.

Seedings for the CCAA tournament along with potential playoff matchups are still to be determined and will be released later Saturday night.

Sonoma falls to Toros; Seda eclipses assists milestone

Courtney Seda handed out 57 assists Friday night, pushing her over the 3,000 mark for her career, but the Sonoma State volleyball team fell victim to another five-set loss, this time to Cal State Dominguez Hills in the Torodome in Carson.

When everything is going your way, sometimes it is hard to keep the focus.

Seda, who now has 3,024 career assists, joins former Seawolves Lindsay Brown (2006-09) and Hayley Ross (2010-13) as the only SSU volleyball players with 3,000 or more assists; Brown holds the all-time record with 3,619, followed by Ross with 3,133.

Currently Cal State LA is 11-9 on the season and in a tie for fourth place in the CCAA South Division. Game time is set for 7 p.m.