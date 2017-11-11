SSU Sports Briefs November 10

Announcing signing of letter of intent

The Sonoma State University women’s basketball program has announced the National Letter of Intent (NLI) signing of three student athletes Ugochi Anudokem, Joice Beda and Sam Erisman are set to join the Seawolves for women’s basketball’s 2017-18 campaign.

Ugochi is an outstanding person and student-athlete. She had a really good freshman year at Concordia University and I think she will come in and have an immediate impact. Her length is something we currently do not have. Joice is a great person and a winner. She is tough, skilled, and really aggressive in transition. Her athleticism and versatility will impact our team immediately. Sam is a dynamite person. Her skill set is very high and will allow us to play her at multiple guard positions. She is tough and smart. I’m thankful she was coached by SSU legend, Roxanne Rentschler.”

Sonoma State will kick off the 2017-18 campaign Friday, November 10 at the CCAA/PACWEST Challenge at home against Notre Dame de Namur. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.

Men’s golf wraps up fall slate at Classic

Ian Hofmann scored a five-over-par 149 with rounds of 74 and 75 to tie for sixth place with five other players and finish as the Sonoma State men’s golf team’s top player at this week’s Territory Classic hosted by Cameron University at the Territory Golf Club in Duncan, Oklahoma. The Seawolves tied for seventh on the team leaderboard with an overall 36-hole score of 614 (+38), 12 shots back of team champion Oklahoma Christian (602; +26).

Sonoma State wraps up its fall schedule for the winter, and will return to action February 5-6, 2018 at the CSUSM Fujikura Invitational in Vista, California.

Seven women’s soccer players net All-CCAA honors

Seven Sonoma State University Women’s Soccer student-athletes were selected to the 2017 California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) Men’s Soccer All-Conference Team.

Three players - Sara Van Wagoner, Miriam Bloom and Dayna Dolcini - earned honorable mentions, while Alexis Espitia, Cecilia Sifuentes and Kristal Luna took home Second Team honors.

After a stellar season, in which she leads Sonoma State in assists (6), Van Wagoner was named to her second CCAA All-Conference Team with an Honorable Mention. The senior forward co-led the CCAA in total assists as well as assists per game (0.35) with teammate, West. In addition to setting up numerous goals with her consistent corner kicks, Van Wagoner ranked second on the team in points (12), and third in goals with three. Van Wagoner also took 13 more shots on goal (29) than any of her teammates throughout the season.

Earning the start in all 17 games this season, Dolcini was a staple for the Sonoma State Seawolves’ defensive line this year, helping keeper Kristen Spear to the third lowest goals against average in the conference. Dolcini took a pair of shots on the season as well and earns her first All-Conference Team selection.

Seawolves defeat Broncos 3-1

Riding three goals through 90 minutes, Sonoma State handily defeated Cal Poly Pomona in the first leg of the 2017 CCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament by a final of 3-1, advancing to this weekend’s semi-finals in La Jolla, California.

Layman scored what proved to be the game-winner for her team.

Sonoma State shut down the Broncos in the final minutes of the game, sealing the victory and securing their spot in the CCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament semi-final against Cal State LA.

For more information on the CCAA Women’s Soccer tournament, visit goccaa.org

SSU men’s soccer

Seven Sonoma State University Men’s Soccer student-athletes were selected to the 2017 California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) Men’s Soccer All-Conference Team.

Two Seawolves earned All-CCAA 2nd team nominations - senior defender Eric Alvarado and senior goalkeeper Mitch North-while five others reeled in Honorable Mention nominations. The five players snagging Honorable Mentions were TJ Perez, Sebastian Santos, Luis Mendoza, Josh Sanchez and Jonny Blake.

TJ Perez, who returned to the pitch after not playing in 2016, takes home his first CCAA All-Conference nomination during his final season in a Seawolves uniform.

In his first season with the Seawolves, Santos also received a CCAA All-Conference selection for his performance in 2017. The freshman played in all 16 games for SSU-making eight starts-while leading his side in points (9) and goals scored (4).

After transferring to Sonoma State from Drake University in 2015, Jonny Blake returned to the pitch with the Seawolves, starting in all 16 games throughout the season. While listed as a midfielder, Blake was nominated for his defensive contributions, helping shore up a back line with fellow nominee, Alvarado.

Women’s golf

After sharing the top of the individual leaderboard at the CSUSM Fall Classic, Sonoma State junior Sabrina Virtusio has been selected as the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) Golfer of the Week for Oct. 25-31.

She led the Seawolves to tie for third in the team standings with a 613 (+37), 19 shots behind the team champions, the Cal State San Marcos Blue Team.

Sonoma State will break for the winter before returning to action on Feb. 5-6, 2018 at the PLNU Reach 2018 in San Diego.

Women’s volleyball

Back in Northern California, the Sonoma State volleyball team got back in the win column winning in straight sets (25-15, 25-16, 25-20) against Stanislaus State on Wednesday night at Fitzpatrick Arena in Turlock. The Seawolves move to 16-7, and 10-4 in the CCAA, while the Warriors drop to 2-21 overall and 2-13 in the CCAA.

The NCAA will continue to release updated regional rankings at NCAA.com every Wednesday afternoon leading up to the Nov. 20th announcement.

In the final set the Seawolves had a five-point run early and that was all that was needed to hold the home team down. Once again defense was the key in holding Stanislaus State to another set of hitting .000