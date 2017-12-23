SSU Sports Briefs December 22

Riley West earns first All-America nomination

For her efforts in the Seawolves’ 2017 campaign, Riley West was named to the 2017 United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II Women’s All-America Second Team, it was announced Tuesday. The distinction marks West’s first All-America selection.

In addition to West, three other Seawolves were also named to the 2017 United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II Women’s All-West Region Teams.

With an outstanding 2017 campaign, Riley West earns her second All-Region distinction of the season, and becomes Sonoma State’s first non-senior All-American honoree since 1999.

Sara Van Wagoner and Miriam Bloom each repeat as All-Region recipients after each being named to the second and first team, respectively, in 2016. Kristal Luna earns her second All-West Region selection, her first coming in 2015.

Seawolves suffer heartbreaking Loss to top-ranked Lancers

Leading the match two sets to one, the Sonoma State volleyball team was on the verge of one of the biggest upsets in the country in 2017, but the top seed in the West Region and the No. 1 ranked team in the nation, California Baptist, rallied to win the final two sets in front of their home crowd, eliminating the Seawolves from the NCAA Division II Championship Tournament Thursday night at Van Dyne Gym in Riverside. Set scores were 21-25, 25-23, 26-28, 25-18, 15-9.

McIntire, Seda selected to 2017 AVCA All-America Team

Sonoma State University seniors Kelsey McIntire and Courtney Seda capped their collegiate playing careers with their first-ever American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division II All-America Team selection, it was announced by the organization Tuesday. Both McIntire and Seda earned Honorable Mention nods for their efforts this season and become the 10th and 11th volleyball student-athletes in the history of the SSU program to earn All-America status.

The CCAA North Division champion Seawolves ended the year with a 20-9 overall record, topping the 20-win mark for the eighth time in 10 years.

Seawolves unable to find buzzer-beater in loss to Toros

A back-and-forth game ended in heartbreak for the Sonoma State Seawolves, as the team’s late comeback bid fell just short in the final seconds of their Friday night matchup with Cal State Dominguez Hills, who walked away 64-62 victors.

With the loss, the Seawolves fall to 3-4 and 1-2 in CCAA play.

Three Seawolves earn 2017 All-West Region distinction

Sonoma State University sophomore Megan Bohorquez was named to the 2017 Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) Volleyball All-West Region First Team, it was announced Tuesday, and seniors Courtney Seda and Kelsey McIntire were selected to the 2017 American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-West Region Team, which was announced by the organization Wednesday.

The three All-Region honorees were the Seawolves’ All-CCAA First Team award winners this season, and it is the first-career All-Region accolade for all three.

For receiving All-Region First Team honors, Bohorquez and Seda will now be placed on the All-America ballot. The All-America Team for both the D2CCA and the AVCA is slated to be announced just prior to the National Quarterfinals next weekend.

Women’s Basketball falls short in home loss to Toros

Rallying from an 11-point deficit early in the second half, the Sonoma State women’s basketball team took a one-point lead on a Jerrica Crosby jumper with five seconds remaining in the contest, but on the ensuing possession, Cal State Dominguez Hills got fouled on a shot attempt with one tick on the clock and Nautica Morrow drained both free throws to down the hosts, 61-60, on Friday night at The Wolves’ Den in Rohnert Park.

The Toros went on a 13-5 run for the next four minutes to push their lead to as much as eight points with 5:51 to go, but again, the Seawolves clawed back with a 12-3 run to regain a lead (58-57 with a minute and change to play). A Toro two changed the lead back to CSUDH for the better half of a minute before Crosby drained a 10-footer from the right side of the basket to put the hosts up by one before the foul at the other end of the floor determined SSU’s fate.