SSU Sports Briefs : Seawolves outlast 10-man Otters in 2-0 victory 9/15/2017 | Men’s Soccer SEASIDE, Calif. In a chippy match that resulted in seven yellow cards and two ejections, Sonoma State defeated the Cal State Monterey Bay Otters, 2-0 notching a victory in their first conference match of the season. The Seawolves took the lead into the break and soon after found themselves playing a man up against Monterey Bay, when Darren Sinclaid was awarded two cards within the 49th minute. Despite going 10 v 10 in the final 12 minutes, the Otters were unable to break through against the Seawolves, as Sonoma State took their 2017 CCAA opener by a final of 2-0. SSU traveled to Hayward on Sunday, where they took on Cal State East Bay. Seawolves’ streak snapped on overtime, lose 1-9 to Otters 9/15/2017 | Women’s Soccer SEASIDE, Calif. - After remaining scoreless through regulation, Sonoma State and Cal State Monterey Bay’s match was decided by a single goal as the Monterey Bay Otters defeated the Seawolves 1-0 in overtime. The loss snaps a string of five straight wins by #10 Sonoma State to start the season and marks their first loss of the season, in the CCAA conference opener. Seawolves gallop past Broncos in three to open CCAA play 9/15/2017 | Women’s Volleyball ROHNERT PARK — Caiti Wiesner went for her third consecutive double-double, smashing 13 kills and making 10 digs, lifting the Sonoma State volleyball team to a 3-0 sweep (25-16, 25-21, 25-8) of visiting Cal Poly Pomona to open CCAA play Friday night at The Wolves’ Den. The Seawolves improve to 7-3 overall and 1-0 in league play. The Broncos fell to 4-5 (0-1 CCAA).