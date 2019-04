Mady Smith, member of the Sonoma State University girls’ lacrosse team and a Rancho Cotate High School alumnus, blocks a player from the University of Nevada, Reno team during their game at Cougar Stadium Sun., March 31. UNR defeated SSU 15-7. SSU played against Humboldt State University Sat., March 30 at Windsor High School, SSU defeated Humboldt 14-3 and will be in the playoffs this year.

Photo by Jane Peleti