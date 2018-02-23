SSU President Sakaki to speak at Community Baptist Church

Sonoma State University President Judy K. Sakaki will participate in CSU Super Sunday Feb. 25, a California State University program to connect and inform African-American students and families about pursuing a higher education. For more than a decade, CSU has partnered with faith-based leaders to host Super Sunday at African-American churches in February. Sakaki will be speaking at Community Baptist Church in Santa Rosa, alongside Rev. H. Lee Taylor.

“As a first-generation college student, I know how important these outreach opportunities are to students and families,” said Sakaki. “Reaching out to the congregations of our local churches strengthens our relationship with our community. I am excited to talk about how going to college can change one’s life.”

California State University leaders, trustees, campus presidents and alumni will visit nearly 100 churches across the state to share information about preparing for college, applying to CSU campuses, obtaining financial aid and more.

CSU Super Sunday is one of many events supported by the CSU community to increase the preparation, retention and graduation of African-American students. The year-round partnership between CSU and African-American community leaders throughout the state provides additional outreach, support and preparation events such as college and career fairs, financial aid completion workshops, Cal State Apply clinics and more.

Over the last 13 years, over a million people throughout California have attended Super Sunday.