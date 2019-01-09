Community
January 9, 2019
SSU Outreach and events coordinator changes

January 4, 2019

Following the recent departure of Alisha O’Loughlin, former Outreach & Events Coordinator Eris Weaver has been promoted to the position of Executive Director.  With prior experience in environmental activism, public health education, and organizational development, she’s excited to continue the upward trajectory initiated by her predecessors!

We’ve added League Certified Instructor Brettt Roncelli to our education team, and will be welcoming SSU planning student Gloria Hensley as an intern for the Spring 2019 semester.

Do you know someone – or are YOU that someone? – who would be a perfect fit for the now-vacant Outreach & Events position? Read the job description and application details.

The Outreach and Events Coordinator is often the first point of contact for SCBC members, volunteers and community partners and hence forms many people’s initial impressions of the organization. To be effective, the Outreach and Events Coordinator must be personable, resourceful, diplomatic, and eager to help.

SCBC’s dues-paying members provide both financial and political support toward accomplishing the organization’s mission. SCBC’s volunteers are also critical to overall success, as they enable the Bike Parking Program and assist during SCBC and partner events.

The Outreach and Events Coordinator is responsible for overseeing the SCBC membership program, including processing payments, corresponding with members, and coordinating efforts toward expanding membership; recruiting and managing volunteers for valet bike parking and other events; coordinating Bike to Work Month activities, volunteers, and event sponsors; promoting SCBC events and activities via print and digital media; and assisting with other miscellaneous tasks.

The Outreach and Events Coordinator reports to the Executive Director.

Job responsibilities 

Manage the membership program, including:

Processing memberships with FileMaker database

Preparing and sending membership communications through email and postal delivery

Registering payments through various platforms

Producing membership reports, using FileMaker and Excel Coordinating efforts toward expanding membership

Manage volunteer program, including:

Recruiting volunteers via SCBC’s website, social media, e-newsletter, direct emails and phone calls

Manage volunteers at SCBC and partner events, including overseeing bike parking services provided by SCBC

Maintain database of SCBC volunteers

Negotiate bike parking rental agreements, including obtaining contracts, scheduling service and providing follow-up

Manage Bike to Work Month activities, volunteers and event sponsors, including:

Recruiting and managing volunteers via SCBC’s website, social media, e-newsletter, direct emails and phone calls

Managing event sponsors/donors

Promoting and implementing Bike to Work Day and Bike to Work Month commuter challenges and other related events/activities

Manage Valet Bike Parking Services, including:

Recruiting volunteers via SCBC’s website, social media, email blasts (MailChimp), direct emails and phone calls

Managing, transporting and setting-up/breaking-down bicycle parking equipment

Miscellaneous other tasks as needed

Key Aptitudes 

To succeed in this position, one must be/have:

Highly organized – time management and prioritization skills a must

An effective writer

Computer savvy

Strong working knowledge of Word, Excel, Adobe Acrobat, Google Docs Email marketing experience – MailChimp, Constant Contact, Vertical Response or similar

Social media experience

Some experience working with FileMaker or another database platform desirable

Some experience working with WordPress or another website platform desirable

Basic graphic design skills desirable

A problem-solver attitude

Friendly, personable and professional

A sense of humor and a good team player

HOW TO APPLY

Please send the following items electronically (as a single PDF file) to jobs@bikesonoma.org. Please do not send paper or faxed applications.

Applications must include a cover letter, resume, writing sample and three professional references with phone numbers and email addresses submitted as one PDF document, or the application will not be considered or acknowledged. No telephone inquiries please. The receipt of all complete applications will be acknowledged with an email.

SCBC does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, marital status, political affiliation, sexual orientation or gender identity, disability, sex, age or any other protected classification.

Position open until filled.