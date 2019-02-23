Community
SSU Library presents ‘Alchemia’ exhibit

February 22, 2019

The Sonoma State University Library is now hosting “Alchemia: A Spectrum of Creativity,” a collaborative art exhibit featuring the work of local artists with developmental disabilities. The art is currently showing in both the Library Gallery and 2North exhibit area on the second floor of the Jean and Charles Schulz Information Center on campus. The exhibit, created through a partnership between the SSU Library and the non-profit group Alchemia, will continue until March 25.

“As an alumna of the SSU Theatre Department, it is a joy to share the visionary artwork of Alchemia artists with the SSU community,” said Alchemia Artistic Director Liz Jahren.

Alchemia offers art courses taught by professional artists to adults with developmental disabilities to enhance the independence and personal empowerment of each individual participant.

The public, as well as all SSU faculty, staff and students, are invited to attend a reception Wed., Feb. 27 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the exhibit. The event will include a panel discussion moderated by Jahren. Wine and light refreshments will be served.

To RSVP and receive a parking pass for the reception, send an email to library@sonoma.edu. At all other times, parking on campus is $5. 