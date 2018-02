Grad Fair is Feb. 27-28

Sonoma State University’s annual Grad Fair for graduating students will be held Tuesday and Wednesday (Feb. 27-28) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the University Store on the second floor of the Student Center. The free event provides students who will graduate in May with a one-stop shop for Commencement needs, from ordering regalia and announcements, to having a free sitting with a photographer on-site for cap-and-gown photos, to checking out all the graduation accessories.