SSU Briefs March 23

Baseball earns late-inning win in Friday split

Following an exciting, 4-2 late-inning win in game one, Sonoma State struggled to find their offense in the night cap, dropping the second game of their doubleheader with Cal State San Marcos by a final of 5-0. GAME 1 In a tight game one, Sonoma State found the go-ahead runs they needed in the top of the ninth inning and held on for an eventual 4-2 win over Cal State San Marcos. Matthew Richards, who had gone 1-3 in the game thus far, worked a leadoff walk before Josh Lenney singled to left center, moving the right fielder into scoring position. Two batters later, Nathan Mann worked his way aboard with four balls, loading the bases for Rayson Romero. The visitors called on Grant St. Martin to close out the game and he did not disappoint. The senior right-hander allowed one baserunner, inducing a pair of grounders and a fly out to center to close out the 4-2 win. Garihan would go on to pitch six complete innings of one-run ball, but would not factor into the decision as the Cougars tied things up in the seventh. GAME 2 Game two would prove a different story for the Seawolves, however, as they were shutout 5-0 in seven innings. San Marcos jumped on the board in the top of the first Van Til continued his hot day with a leadoff single before stealing second, advancing to third on a sac bunt and coming into score on an error by the left fielder.The Cougars tacked a final pair to the board in the fifth before their starter MR Lopez finished what he started with a seven-inning, complete game shutout. With the Friday split, the Seawolves now move to 10-10 and 6-8 in CCAA play on the season.

Seawolves start off road trip with a victory

The Seawolves traveled down to Claremont, California Sunday afternoon for a neutral site match against the Division III Bearcats of Willamette University, at Claremont Country Club. This match marked the first of five road matches. The Seawolves won the match 9-0 and improve to 8-2 on the year. The Bearcats fall to 2-5 on the year. In singles match play, all Seawolves were victorious. The Seawolves clinched the match on Connor Mengert singles four match against Owen Burchan (6-0, 6-0). Sean Alves started in singles one this afternoon and defeated Aaron Schechter (6-0, 6-3).

Seawolves take down Regals

On Saturday morning the Sonoma State Men's Tennis welcomed the Regals of California Lutheran University. The Seawolves won the match 9-0 and move to 8-2 on the year, while the Regals fall to 0-7 on the year.

Sonoma State won all three of their doubles matches, giving them an early 3-0 lead. In the doubles one match Nate Oppenheim/Sean Alves defeated Yahn Gawrit/Lucas Tilly (8-1) In the doubles two match Igor Pissarenko/Connor Mengret defeated Dara Kashani/Andrew Tufenkian (8-7 (5-0)). In the last doubles match, Max Nudell/Alec Wong defeated Michael Sulahian/Sebastian Ariza (8-2).

In singles play, all Seawolves won their matches. Igor Pissarenko clinched victory for the Seawolves in his singles four match against Michael Sulahian (6-1, 6-2). All Seawolves won their match in two sets, except for Dylan King who defeated his opponent Florent Autell in the singles six match in three sets (6-2, 5-7, 6-3).

SSU wins over Pace University

Due to rainy conditions, #14 Sonoma State Softball's Wednesday games against Pace University were delayed and shifted to Santa Rosa Junior College, however the Seawolves embraced the elements, walking off 5-4 in Wednesday's opener before exploding for eight runs in the second game to sweep the Setters in the doubleheader. The Seawolves improve to 19-7 while the Setters fall to 1-5 on the year.

The Seawolves will spend the following three days taking on six different opponents at the Tournament of Champions, hosted by Stanislaus State. The Seawolves kick off the Tournament of Champions March 23 with a 3 p.m. game against Academy of Art.

Seawolves stall Stanislaus State in 8-1 win

On Sunday afternoon the Seawolves kicked off a three-game road trip by traveling down to Stanislaus State to take on the Warriors. The Seawolves won the match 8-1 and improve to 11-4 while the Warriors fall to 2-7. The Seawolves got off to a hot start when they took all three doubles matches. Jensyn Warren/Amanda Zuidema defeated Cassidy Ferrell/Kayla Nguyen in the doubles one match (8-3). Carolyn Brooner /Jenna De Turk defeated Megan Hagerty/Taylor Galya in the double two matches (8-6). In the last doubles match, Katherine Long/Highsmith defeated Ebone Qualls/Miliaana Proft (8-3). In singles match play the Seawolves won five of the six matches. The Seawolves continue their three-game road trip when they head down to El Cajon, California.