SSU Briefs June 15

Warren, Zuidema & Brooner earn All-PacWest honors

Sonoma State University women’s tennis junior Jensyn Warren earned First Team All-Pac West honors in singles play and paired play and paired together with freshman teammate Carolyn Brooner. The two were named Second Team All-Pac West in doubles play, highlighting the postseason awards announcement by the conference office on Tuesday. Senior, Amanda Zuidema was Sonoma State's other singles player consistently ranked throughout the season for the Seawolves, reaching as high as 44th in the ITA's rankings on April 18. The Anaheim Hills native went 15-8 overall in singles play, with a 10-6 record from the No. 2 position. This season marks the second time Zuidema has hit the 15-win plateau in singles matches-the first coming in 2016 when she finished 15-3, predominantly out of the No. 4 position-and earns her first All-Conference selection.

The Seawolves ended 2017-18 with a 18-8 record, placing fifth in the PacWest Championship Tournament in late April.

Dexter Simonds earns first All-Region honors

Sonoma State University junior Dexter Simonds was selected to the 2018 Division II PING All-West Region Team. It was announced by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) on Tuesday.

Simonds, a native of Bellevue, Washington, earned All-Region honors for the first time after coming off his All-CCAA First Team nomination earlier this month. Simonds, who finished Top 5 in three of his six tournaments this spring, was selected as the conference's Newcomer of the Year. The 6-foot-7-inch junior out shot his season-best 71+73+71=215 (-1) at the Tim Tierney Pioneer Shootout, seeing him place t-5th in the tournament. Simonds led his team in stroke average this season with a 73.59 mark. He also tied for ninth place at the NCAA West/South Central Regional at La Paloma Golf Club in Amarillo, Texas in early May, shooting a 73+71+70=214 (+1).

Cassidy Mundt selected to ACWPC All-America team

Sonoma State University sophomore Cassidy Mundt has been selected to the 2018 Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches (ACWPC) Women’s Water Polo Division II All-America Team, it was announced by the organization Tuesday.

Mundt becomes the 11th student-athlete in Sonoma State women’s water polo history to earn All-America honors.

Sonoma State finished third in the 2018 WWPA Championship Tournament at the end of April, wrapping up the season with a record of 8-19.

Seawolf alums make professional baseball debuts

Four Sonoma State Baseball alums are making their professional baseball debuts tonight for the Sonoma Stompers and Napa Silverados of the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs. Former Seawolf first baseman Joshua Montelongo, catcher Nicco Toni and pitcher Jackson Berumen have all been named to the Silverados roster prior to Thursday night’s game, while Rayson Romero has joined the Sonoma Stompers.

