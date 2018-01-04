SSU Briefs, January 5

In Seawolf showdown, SSU knocks off #2 Alaska Anchorage

In an incredible upset Tuesday night, the Sonoma State Seawolves knocked off #2 Alaska Anchorage 68-58, delivering the visiting Seawolves an emphatic loss which derails a perfect 10-0 season.

“I thought we just played really hard all night,” Head Coach Rich Shayewitz said of his team following the game. “I really challenged them about how tough we were and they really stepped up and really played tough all night long.”

Despite trailing through the opening minutes of the game, Sonoma State pulled even at 8-8 before taking off on a 7-2 run over the next 2:31 and ending the first quarter with a 15-11 lead.

From there, SSU never looked back.

SSU breaks for the winter recess before they returned to league-play January 2, where they’ll look to build on their 1-4 CCAA record at Cal State East Bay.

Seawolves Softball unveils 2018 Spring Schedule

Since being named head coach in 2010, Jennifer Bridges has led the Seawolves to 305 victories, putting together an impressive .645 winning percentage in her eight seasons at the helm.

Sonoma State will begin their 2018 schedule in Las Vegas at the MSUB Desert Stinger, facing off against five non-conference opponents in three days.

Following the tournament, Sonoma State will travel to La Jolla to begin their CCAA campaign against UC San Diego, with back-to-back double headers Feb. 9-10.

The following Friday, the Seawolves return home to host Cal State Dominguez Hills in their 2018 home opener, Feb. 16-17. Sonoma State will also entertain 2017 CCAA Regular-Season Champion Cal State Monterey Bay (Feb. 23-24), Cal State San Marcos (March 9-10), non-conference opponent Pace (March 14), Cal State East Bay (March 30-31) and San Francisco State (April 20-21) before ending the regular season on the road at Humboldt State (April 27-28).

In addition, the Seawolves will also participate in the Tournament of Champions (March 23-25), hosted by Stanislaus State.

By claiming one of the top four spots in the conference standings, Sonoma State can qualify for the CCAA Championship Tournament, to be held May 4-6 in Stockton.