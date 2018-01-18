SSU Briefs January 19

Seawolves ride furious second-half comeback to defeat LA

After a tough loss to Cal Poly Pomona last week, Sonoma State came out in force Friday night as the Seawolves knocked off Cal State L.A. on the road by a final of 81-63.

Led by Lewayne Grant and Jackson Gion—who each scored 15 in the final 20 minutes of play—the Seawolves mounted a furious second-half comeback, outscoring their opponent 47-27 and flipping a 36-34 deficit at the half to an 18-point margin of victory. The Seawolves’ best run of the game came in the 2:19 following the 15:11 mark. Gion, who would go on to ice six three-pointers on the night, netted nine points from beyond the arc, helping Grant and Naaman Hightower put up 13-straight points.

With the win Sonoma State improves to 6-8 and 4-6 in CCAA play. They return to action tomorrow night as they will face off with Cal State Dominguez Hills in Carson at 7:30 p.m.

Turnovers doom Seawolves in 60-53 Loss at Dominguez Hills

The Sonoma State women’s basketball team went on a pair of large runs in the first quarter, sprinting out to a 21-7 lead in the first 10 minutes of play, but the Seawolves turned the ball over 15 times in the second half, opening the door for host Cal State Dominguez Hills to sneak by for the 60-53 win Saturday night at the Torodome in Carson.

However, the hosts responded to score 20 of the game’s next 25 points over the next 10+ minutes to take their first lead of the game, a 27-26 lead a minute into the second half. From then on, both teams went back and forth until a Jessica Mitz three-pointer with under five minutes to play in regulation knotted the game at 45-45. CSUDH took the lead for good on a Zhane Carter jumper on the Toros’ next possession, then tacked on points from the free throw line to pull away for the win. Carter led all scorers on the night with 22 points, 15 coming from beyond the arc.

In total, Sonoma had 24 turnovers which turned into 27 points for Cal State Dominguez Hills whereas the Seawolves only managed to score 16 points off 21 Toro miscues. SSU shot 33.3 percent from the floor (21-63) — just 2 of 12 from three-point range (16.7 percent) — while CSUDH hit on 40.4 percent of its shots (21-52) with six made three-pointers.

Sonoma State will return home for a brief two-game home stand Friday when it hosts Cal State Monterey Bay at 5:30 p.m. in The Wolves’ Den.

Gill, Seawolves demolish Golden Eagles for first road win

Behind a season-high 20 points from Carly Gill, the Sonoma State women’s basketball team captured its first win on the road this season in convincing fashion, destroying host Cal State L.A. 62-45 on Friday night at the Eagles Nest in Los Angeles. The Seawolves rise to 6-8 overall this season and 3-7 in conference play. The Golden Eagles stumbled to 6-11 (5-6 CCAA).

It was all SSU from the get-go as they sprinted out to a 14-7 lead after one quarter before heading into the halftime break up by two touchdowns, 35-21. In the third period, the Seawolf defense smothered the Golden Eagles, allowing just five points in the frame to lead by 22 (48-26) with one quarter to play.

The lead got to as much as 27 points when Sam Erisman connected on a three-pointer at the 6:02 mark of the fourth to put Sonoma up 59-32. Cal State L.A. did finish the contest on a 13-3 run, but it was too little too late.

Seawolves sweep weekend road trip with win over Toros

Coming off a thrilling comeback performance the previous night, Sonoma State once again surprised their opponent, mounting a series of runs to work their way back from an eight- point deficit, to defeat Cal State Dominguez Hills by a final of 80-64.

Through the final 15:48 Lewayne Grant, proved to be the leader for Sonoma State. The junior guard added 12 points to his totals, finishing the night with 19, helping the Seawolves cruise to victory, 80-64.

With the win, the Seawolves sweep their weekend road trip and move to 7-8 and 5-6 in CCAA play, before returning to the Wolves’ Den this Friday to take on Cal State Monterey Bay at 7:30 p.m.-