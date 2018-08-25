SSU Briefs August 24

SSU to Swiss Cup final

Seawolves play on professionally

Since 2012 the Sonoma State Women’s Soccer program has produced five All-Americans, three of whom have recently gone on to continue their playing careers as professional footballers.

Twin sisters Cara and Lauren Curtin, who came up through the Sonoma County club soccer system were set on competing as runners at Santa Rosa Junior College when Emiria Salzmann Dunn recruited the pair to play for the Bear Cubs during her stint as the junior college’s soccer coach before taking over Sonoma State’s head coaching position in 2011.

“They were very quiet, unassuming people and I had heard how talented they were as runners,” said Salzmann Dunn. “I knew that they had great touch, agility, and body control, but I didn’t realize at that time that it would translate into soccer players. Beautiful, dynamic, soccer players.”

The pair played alongside future All-American Carolyn Greco in 2013, helping Sonoma State advance into the first round of the NCAA Division II National Tournament.

“It was a coach’s dream,” recalled Salzmann Dunn. “You had three of the most phenomenal athletes to ever play here straight down the spine of the field. A target striker, a center midfielder and a center back all down the middle.”