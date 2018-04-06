SSU Briefs April 6

Baseball falls in series opener with Broncos

Coming off a series win over Cal State Dominguez Hills this past weekend, Sonoma State traveled south for a Thursday-night match up with Cal Poly Pomona, however the Seawolves were stifled in Pomona as the Broncos erupted for 11 runs and fell 11-4. With the loss, the Seawolves move to 14-14 and 10-12 in conference play.

Sonoma State took the game’s first lead in the opening inning as Jake Sahagian connected for an RBI single to right. Bryce Nagata, who lead off for the Seawolves, made his way aboard with a base hit to center, stole second, advanced to third on a fly out to right and came in to score on Sahagian’s hit.

Unfortunately, the Broncos quickly countered and tied things back up in the second. Drew Cowley doubled to lead off the inning and a subsequent pair of grounders to short allowed the Pomona shortstop to come in and score.

The game remained knotted through the third before Pomona broke out in the fourth, adding four runs to their total. Seawolf starter Michael Warning retired the first two batters of the inning, but missed on a 3-2 pitch putting Matt Manskar on the base paths. Bryce Graddy then singled down the left field line, advancing Manskar to third, before Jacob Bernardy brought in the lead runner with a base hit of his own. With runners on the corners, Cody Martin then came to the plate. Warning threw an errant pitch, allowing another run to come home before the Broncos’ catcher squared up on an 0-2 pitch and planted it over the fence in right.

Cal Poly Pomona added another six runs in the bottom of the fifth, opening up an 11-1 lead before the Seawolves began to answer. Joshua Montelongo led off the sixth inning with a single through the left side before Sahagian and Josh Lenney hit back-to-back jacks off Broncos starter Ryan Alsworth. The three-run frame put the Seawolves within seven of their opponent but their offensive outburst would end there.

The Broncos made a call to the pen in the seventh, bringing in Darin May, who shut down the visiting lineup over the final three innings. The right-hander pitched three no-hit innings, allowed no walks and faced just one over the minimum.

The Seawolves return to action tomorrow as they look to flip the series in games two and three of the four-game set. Game one of tomorrow’s doubleheader is scheduled for a 12 p.m. start.

Seawolves drop 13-inning marathon before splitting day

After a 13-inning marathon game one ended in Cal State East Bay's 2-1-win, Sonoma State came back in game two with a four-run fifth to take the final game of the series 4-2. With a hit in game one, Karly Macadangdang extended her hitting and on-base streaks to 14- and 24-games respectively before seeing each end in game two.

Game 1

The game remained scoreless over the following seven innings before the Pioneers came up with the game's winning run.

Game 2

The Seawolves flipped the script in game two, beating the Pioneers thanks to a four-run fifth inning.

With the series split, Sonoma State moves to 23-12 and 15-7 in conference play. They return to action this Friday as they travel to Turlock to take on the Stanislaus State Warriors at 4 p.m.

Sonoma State nabs series split with Broncos

In a high-scoring affair, the Sonoma State Seawolves took the last game of their four-game set with Cal Poly Pomona by a final of 9-7 to split the series.

The Seawolves pushed across their final run with Nagata's second hit of the game. With a base hit up the middle, Richards rounded third and crossed the plate to make the game 9-7.

With the win, the Seawolves improve to 16-14 and 12-12 in conference play. They return to action this Friday when they host Cal State San Bernardino at Seawolf Diamond.

Seawolves play tough against Vikings

Thursday morning the #30 Seawolves welcomed NCAA Division I school Portland State. The Seawolves played the Vikings very close but eventually lost the match 5-4. The Seawolves fall to 12-5 on the year while the Vikings improve to 10-7.

The Seawolves will travel to Oakland on Saturday April 7th for their final regular season match when they take on the Hawks of Holy Names. First serve will be served at 10 a.m.

More top marks established at SF State Distance Carnival

The Sonoma State women's track & field team continued their season over the weekend in Hayward at the SF State Distance Carnival, recording a handful of lifetime and season bests in running, throwing and jumping events.

Garvey Buchongo recorded a season PR in the long jump with a mark of 4.66 meters. Sierra Downum (5:00.09), Camille Schutze (5:07.19) and Gina Rowley (5:16.35) all recorded lifetime bests in the 1500. Jasmine Casillas (4:57.66) also recorded a season best. Taylor Towne set a new PR with a very strong 2:24.30 in the 800 meters. Mikayla Mesker wasn't far off her own PR at 2:27.57. Emily Thompson earned a conference qualifying time in the 400 meters at 60.29. Haley Chimienti moved to seventh on the all-time discus chart with a throw of 36.10 meters. Sophia Lazzerini was just off her personal best with a throw of 36.55 meters.

The Seawolves return to action next week at the Chico Distance Carnival & Twilight Invitational.