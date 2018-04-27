SSU Briefs April 27

Berumen solid, Seawolves drop, doubleheader to Otters

In Saturday afternoon's double dip with Cal State Monterey Bay, Sonoma State found themselves on the wrong end of a 7-0 and 3-2 result, falling to 22-19 on the season and 18-17 in conference play.

Game 1

Sonoma State's offense stayed dormant through the first game as Monterey Bay's Gabe Katich pitched 7 scoreless innings, allowing five hits and three walks along the way.

A sac fly in the fifth grew Monterey Bay's lead to four before adding another three runs in the eighth. Kyle Guerra laid down a sac bunt but instead of just advancing to third, Jacob Tonascia came all the way home on a throwing error. A bases-loaded throwing error by Rayson Romero allowed Connor Caspersen to come in and score before TJ Dove lifted a sac fly to center for the Otters' seventh run of the game.

Game 2

The second of the day's two games proved to be a much closer affair, as Sonoma State and Monterey Bay battled back and forth in a pitching duel through six innings.

The Seawolves managed to put a pair of runners on base in the bottom of the frame but proved unable to force across a tying run, falling 3-2 in seven innings.

Seawolves best #13 Otters in 10-inning walk-off

In the final game of their season's penultimate home stand, the Sonoma State Seawolves came away with a victory Sunday afternoon, defeating Cal State Monterey Bay in walk-off fashion, 8-7 in 10 innings.

The game then went into extras where the Otters and Seawolves both came up clutch again. A trio of singles started the top of the tenth, allowing Monterey Bay to take a 7-6 lead. A wild pitch and a walk put Sonoma State in a precarious situation with the bases loaded and two-outs. Andrew Fuentes, however, proved able to limit his opponent to the single run and induce an inning-ending fly out.

Down to their final three outs and down a run, the Seawolves put together an exciting bottom of the tenth. Nicco Toni made his way aboard via a one-out single to right, before Mitch West laid down a bunt single. Matt Hill then loaded the bases with an infield hit down the third base line for the next batter, Nathan Mann. On the first pitch Mann saw from Connor Fabing, the Seawolf second baseman singled up the middle, immediately scoring the tying run. West decided to round the base at third to go for the win and with a sliding tag of the plate, Sonoma State bested the Otters 8-7.

With the win, the Seawolves move to 23-19 and 19-17 in conference play. They travel to the East Bay next weekend to take on the Pioneers with game one of the four-game series set for 3 p.m. Friday.

Seawolves place fifth in Conference Tournament

Sonoma State Women's Tennis team placed fifth Saturday morning in the PacWest Conference Tournament with a 5-0 win over Concordia (CA) University. Seawolves move to 19-8 while the Eagles fall to 12-12.

Sonoma State only needed two singles match victories to clinch the match. Jenne DeTurk defeated Ghada Al-Ajeely in the singles five match (7-5, 6-2) to pull the Seawolves within one point of victory. Katherine Long clinched the match for the SSU with a 6-4, 6-4 singles six victory over Kathrine Jensen. The remaining singles matches were unfinished.

Sonoma State finishes their regular season 19-8 and fifth in the PacWest Tournament.

Seawolves place seventh in PacWest Tournament

The Seawolves clinched a seventh- place finish in the PacWest Tournament with a 5-3 win against Holy Names University Saturday. With the win the Seawolves move to 13-7, while the Hawks fell to 5-13.

Sonoma State needed two singles match victories to clinch the match. Igor Pissarenko got the Seawolves within one point of victory with his 6-2, 6-4 victory over Javier Luque in the singles four match. Nate Oppenheim clinched the match for the SSU with his single one match victory over Alex Vinee-Munoz (4-6, 6-4, 6-3).

The Seawolves finish their season 13-7 and are currently ranked 49th in the nation. Their 13 wins is the program's most since 2001, which marks their last season over .500.

Water Polo dashed at final second

In a wild afternoon of water polo, Sonoma State saw their 9-5 lead dissipate in the final 6:03 of play as Fresno Pacific rallied for six goals in the final period, winning the game 11-10 on a buzzer-beater goal.

The Seawolves and the Sunbirds found themselves locked in a strong first-period battle, exchanging goal for goal in the first eight minutes. Each of the two teams' first-period goals were scored by a different player.

With the loss, the Seawolves finish their regular season 6-18 and 2-5 in WWPA conference play.