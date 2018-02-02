SSU Briefs

Gail D. Barksdale named Senior Director of Athletics at SSU

Gail D. Barksdale, a seasoned leader with national athletics and administrative experience, has been appointed Senior Director of Intercollegiate Athletics at Sonoma State University, effective Feb.

Barksdale becomes the 10th athletic director in the history of Sonoma State, and follows the 20-year tenure of Bill Fusco, who retired in October. Selected after a national search, she will be the first woman Director of Athletics at SSU since the university’s men’s and women’s athletics operations were combined in 1981.

“I am very excited and pleased that Ms. Barksdale will join us as Senior Director of Athletics,” said Sonoma State University President Judy K. Sakaki. “She brings a breadth of experience and leadership that will strengthen our Athletic programs and allow our student-athletes to excel on the playing fields and in the classroom.”

President Sakaki continued by saying “I’m very proud of the over 300 student-athletes and 14 teams that make up our NCAA Division II athletics program. Sonoma State Athletics has a tradition of excellence, with three national championships and numerous regional and conference championships, and I know Gail will continue our tradition of preparing competitive Seawolves who are also stellar students.”

Barksdale comes to Sonoma State from Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI), a NCAA Division I institution, where she has spent the past seven years in a variety of roles, but most recently the Deputy Director of Athletics since 2014. She oversaw IUPUI’s internal operations, including several administrative units and athletic teams.

Barksdale earned a Bachelor’s of Business Administration degree in Marketing and Management from the University of Cincinnati and her Master’s of Science degree in Sports Management and Athletic Administration from Indiana University.

Gion's 19 too few to beat Tritons

Despite a valiant, late comeback attempt Saturday night, the Seawolves fell to UC San Diego on the 67-64.

With the loss, the Seawolves move to 9-10 and 7-8 in conference play before they return home to host a rematch with the Tritons, Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Seawolves rally late but fall short of comeback win

Despite a strong effort by Sonoma State in the latter part of their matchup with Cal State San Marcos, the Seawolves saw their four-game winning streak snapped in Southern California Thursday night by the Cougars, 65-58.

From there, the Cougars found their stride, taking a 28-22 lead to halftime, before returning from the break and opening up their largest lead of the game. After returning from the locker rooms, San Marcos went on a 19-4 run over the first 7:42 of the second half-scoring 14-straight at one point-to push themselves out to a 21-point advantage over the Seawolves, 47-26.

Despite the massive deficit, the visitors kept their heads in the game and mounted an impressive 22-5 run over the next nine minutes. Lewayne Grant lead the charge, scoring six of his twelve points during the run, and helped pull Sonoma State back within four points of their hosts. Unfortunately, the Seawolves would get no closer as their comeback attempt fell just short in the final minutes of the game.

With the loss, the Seawolves fall to 9-9 and 7-7 in conference play before returning to action Saturday night in La Jolla, where Sonoma State will take on UC San Diego. Tipoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.

Seawolves rally to force OT, but fall to Cougars 63-61

Carly Gill drained a game-tying three pointer with eight seconds remaining in regulation after another three-pointer by Madison Burroughs moments earlier, erasing a six-point deficit in just 22 seconds to force overtime, but the Sonoma State women's basketball team suffered a 63-61 loss to host Cal State San Marcos Thursday night at the Sports Center in San Marcos. The Seawolves fall to 8-10 and 5-9 in the CCAA. The Cougars rise to 6-11 (6-7 CCAA) battle in extra time. Gill led off the overtime period with a layup, followed by another layup by Burroughs their next time down the floor to sprint out to a four-point 59-55 lead with four minutes left in OT, but Cal State San Marcos ended the game on an 8-2 run to steal away the win. The Seawolves shot 40.7 percent from the floor on 24 of 59 shooting, holding the Cougars to 34.9 percent (22 of 63). Sonoma turned the ball over 16 times which led to 27 points for CSUSM. Conversely, SSU turned 11 CSUSM miscues into only 12 points. Sonoma State returns to action Saturday at UC San Diego. Tipoff from RIMAC Arena is set for 5:30 p.m.

Sonoma falls short in sharpshooting Clinic with UCSD

Despite draining a season-high 10 three-pointers and matching its second-best shooting output of the year, the Sonoma State women's basketball team pushed host UC San Diego to the brink before coming up short, 90-78, Saturday night at RIMAC Arena in La Jolla.

With the loss, the Seawolves fall to 8-11 overall and 5-10 in the CCAA. The Tritons, who sit atop the CCAA standings and came into the game receiving votes in this week's WBCA Division II Top 25 Coaches' Poll, improves to 17-3 overall and 13-1 in conference play.

Both Sonoma State and UC San Diego will play again Friday night, but in front of the Seawolves' home crowd in The Wolves' Den at 5:30 p.m.