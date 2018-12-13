Community
December 13, 2018
SRS has affordable family concert, Jan. 27, 3 p.m.

December 14, 2018

 The Santa Rosa Symphony (SRS) presents an affordable family concert Jan. 27, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center. Classical Kids LIVE! provides engaging antics for children as they learn about 17th-century Venice, including Carnivale and the Island of the Dead, while they follow a young orphan violinist as she searches for her true identity and a missing Stradivarius violin. Along the way, audience members will gain an understanding and appreciation for Antonio Vivaldi, his music and the orchestra’s instruments. The program, ideal for sharing with young children, includes excerpts from Vivaldi’s famous works, including his Four Seasons, the Violin Concerto in A minor and the Guitar Concerto.  

SRS Youth Orchestra Conductor Bobby Rogers will lead the orchestra for Vivaldi’s Ring of Mystery. Rogers is also currently Music Director at Pioneer High School in Woodland, Director of Jazz Program at Solano Community College, adjunct Professor of Band at Woodland Community College and Artistic Director of the Yolo Community Band. Rogers, a graduate of Sonoma State University (BA in Music Education and Jazz Performance) and Sacramento State University (MA in Wind Conducting), studied conducting with Craig Kirchhoff of the University of Minnesota, John Whitwell of Michigan State University, H. Robert Reynolds of University of Michigan and USC Thornton School of Music, Mallory Thompson of Northwestern University, Jack Stamp of Indiana State, Kevin Sedatole of Michigan State and Dr. Robert Halseth of Sacramento State University. Classical Kids LIVE! is produced by Classical Kids Music Education, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to furthering classical music education, which has received more awards and honors than any other similar performing arts organization.  

The concert begins at 3 p.m. and all ticket holders are invited to arrive early for a free Instrument Petting Zoo in the Weill Hall lobby, staffed by SRS youth ensemble musicians, parents and volunteers. The Petting Zoo is available beginning at 2 p.m.  

Tickets are $18/adult; $12/youth (12 and under) and may be purchased at srsymphony.org, 546-8742, or in person at Santa Rosa Symphony Patron Services, 50 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa (Weekdays 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., opening at 10:30 a.m. Wed.).