SRJC hosts international students in CCI program

A special group of international students has arrived at Santa Rosa Junior College, one of 14 campuses across 11 states, to begin the 2016-2017 Community College Initiative Program (CCI).

CCI is a program of the U.S. State Department that provides participants with quality educational study at U.S. community colleges and is designed to build technical skills, enhance leadership capabilities, and strengthen English language proficiency. This year’s CCI program includes participants from 12 countries.

Participants pursue educational study focused on one-year certificate programs in workforce development fields. The CCI program also provides opportunities for professional internships, service learning, and community engagement activities. After completing the program, participants return home with a deeper understanding of U.S. culture and new skills to help them contribute to the economic growth and development of their countries.

“We’re thrilled to be participating in the CCI program again this year,” said Peg Saragina, Director of the SRJC International Student Program “Last year’s students were such wonderful ambassadors for their countries, and so educational for American students and staff to know.”

Audrey Le Baudour, Program Coordinator for the CCI program also recognizes the impact that CCI students have on Sonoma County during their 11-month stay. “In addition to obtaining a certificate in their individual disciplines, each student volunteers a minimum of 125 hours within our community and participates in an unpaid internship of at least 75 hours.”