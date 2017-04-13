Education
April 13, 2017
SRJC releases new class schedule

April 14, 2017

Santa Rosa Junior College (SRJC) announced a new schedule planning tool called the Schedule Planner. The online tool will allow students to create and compare multiple class schedules for a given semester, based on course preferences as well as other commitments such as work, sports, or family schedules.

The SRJC Schedule Planner will generate every possible schedule for students, maximizing their course selections and keeping them on track toward their graduations. Students can compare up to four schedules. After selecting their preferred schedules, students can use it as a reference when they register for classes in the SRJC student portal.

Students are encouraged to start using Schedule Planner to plan for the summer 2017 semester, which starts June 19. A link to Schedule Planner is available now on SRJC’s Schedule of Classes web page: https://classes.santarosa.edu/. The planner also can be accessed within the SRJC student portal.

Tutorials on how to use the Schedule Planner are available at https://admissions.santarosa.edu/schedule-planner.

 