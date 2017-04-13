SRJC Career Expo, April 26

The Santa Rosa Junior College (SRJC) Career Development Services (CDS) Department will host their 2017 Career Expo Wednesday, April 26, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The expo will take place in the Craig Dining Commons and Girvin Family Student Activities Center, located on the first floor of the Lawrence A. Bertolini Student Center on SRJC’s Santa Rosa campus. Students, alumni, high school seniors and job-seekers are encouraged to attend.

“Career Talks” —a popular segment of last year’s career expo—will be returning to the Bertolini Student Center stage. Career workshops will take place on the third floor (room 4875) of the Lawrence A. Bertolni Student Center. Both "Career Talks" and the career workshops will be presented by a variety of industry professionals who are experts in their field.

More information and resources are available at SRJC’s Career Development Service website at https://careerdevelopmentservices.santarosa.edu/.