SR theft suspect caught after lengthy chase

A Santa Rosa man is in custody after he allegedly stole about $600 worth of power tools from Friedman Brothers on Santa Rosa Ave. and led deputies in a prolonged foot chase through woods and brush. At about 5:30 p.m. Mon. night Friedman Brothers on Santa Rosa Ave. called the Sheriff’s Office to report a theft of power tools and security followed him to a business on Mountain View Dr. across from the store. Responding deputies got brief sightings of the suspect, later identified as Jose Fragoso, 38 of Santa Rosa, as he scaled buildings on a local plumbing business and a gated storage complex. He ultimately went into a field east of Friedman Brothers as deputies attempted to form a perimeter near the Hunter Creek Trail. Fragoso made his way through the thick cover of bushes and the creek to an area off Petaluma Hill Rd, north of Hunter Lane.

He briefly stopped at a residence and asked for water. Deputies spotted him there and he again fled back into the creek. Deputies got a closer perimeter on the creek and with the help of the Sheriff’s helicopter, conducted a search. Fragoso was found hiding up a short tree and refused to come down. A deputy used a Taser which forced Fragoso off the tree and into a pile of berry brush. He was taken into custody without further incident and charged with petty theft, resisting arrest and violating the terms of his probation. Fragoso was booked into the Sonoma County Jail where he is being held on $47,500 bail. Nobody suffered any significant injuries in the incident.