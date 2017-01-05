SR Symphony presents ‘Tales of Love’ Feb. 11-13

Santa Rosa Symphony will present “Tales of Love,” featuring two works inspired by William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” and Alessio Bax playing the epic Brahms Piano Concerto No. 2, Feb. 11-13 in Weill Hall at the Green Music Center on the Sonoma State University campus in Rohnert Park.

This Valentine’s weekend program, conducted by Bruno Ferrandis, begins with Hector Berlioz’s Introduction to “Roméo et Juliette,” his “dramatic symphony” written in 1839.

This short piece (about five minutes long) begins with the clashing on the streets between the Montagues and the Capulets, building until the Duke’s arrival, signaled by horns and trombones sounding out a demand to cease, which when repeated is heeded.

Johannes Brahms’ Piano Concerto No. 2 is one of only a few four-movement concertos, with its full-scale scherzo movement, added by the composer to provide more contrast with the next, slow movement. The first movement calls for very quick piano fingers, which Bax will supply. Internationally sought-after Steinway artist Alessio Bax has played with more than 100 orchestras, including the London and Royal Philharmonic orchestras.

Bruno Ferrandis conducts Suites 1 and 2 of Prokofiev’s “Romeo and Juliet,” one of the greatest narrative ballets to come from Soviet Russia.

The concert experience is further enhanced with a pre-concert talk with cultural historian Kayleen Asbo, which begins one hour prior to each Tales of Love concert with the exception of the discovery open rehearsal.