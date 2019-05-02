SOMO Village vibrant with painted faces and bling

Community
May 2, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Learn about water-wise gardening this weekend Rancho Cotate HS students for the month of April- Perseverance Community Events Calendar May 3, 2019 through May 16, 2019 K/1 students to present a jobs and business expo Volunteer's Corner Letter carriers stamp out hunger Creative Grants for Summer Arts Youth Programs Paparazzi day... Let the egg hunt begin… SSU takes top honors at United Nations conference Sgt. Thompson named So. Co. bike commuter of the year Community Events Calendar April 26, 2019 through May 9, 2019 Hub Cyclery celebrates another year Caregivers offered free awareness training Community Events Calendar October 5, 2018 through October 18, 2018 Community Events Calendar January 11, 2019 through January 24, 2019 Volunteer's Corner Let’s talk Turkey Recipes sought for B’nai Israel cookbook Race volunteers and DJ needed Community Events Calendar September 28, 2018 through October 11, 2018 Community Events Calendar December 28, 2018 through January 10, 2019 Welcome to a new year of reading and writing I can do it! Community Events Calendar August 31, 2018 through September 13, 2018 Community Events Calendar October 19, 2018 through November 1, 2018 Local author donates to Wildfire Relief Charities LIME Foundation partners with local organization Credo’s Dolcini power rowing to Portland Gore in tune Community Events Calendar October 12 through October 25 Over 100 volunteers wrapping toys Community Events Calendar January 4, 2019 through January 17, 2019 Cotati Rotary hosts first Humanitarian award JavAmore, Caprara’s Pizzeria hold fundraiser Save Rancho Adobe FPD Sonoma Clean Power partners with Uber Homeless veterans receive greatest gift Volunteer's Corner Credo High School to speak at WE conference RP Expressway improvements Remo is ready for dessert SSU’s Sakaki names Griffin-Desta as new Chief of Staff Haute Flash takes the stage Community Events Calendar April 19, 2019 through May 2, 2019 Community Events Calendar August 10, 2018 through August 23, 2018 Get your hula on for the Penngrove luau A day at Thomas Page Academy Elves clowning around Burton Recreation Center gets a new look Volunteer's Corner Community Events Calendar September 14, 2018 through September 27, 2018 Pastis visits the Ranch A Cotati home has the Christmas spirit 2nd Annual Sweethearts Fairytale Dance  Free family bicycling workshop Bands and DJs playing great music in Cotati Photo exhibit by Penngrove artist sheds light on disability community Free Advance Care Planning workshop Jan. 15 SSU Outreach and events coordinator changes Cycle Without Limits in action again at SSU RCRPC hosted Annual Community Award night Cotati’s early morning breakfast Cotatians turned out in droves Sat. to celebrate Oliver’s Market 30th anniversary party Bark After Dark: Dinner and auction to help save animals Enrollment event at SC airport Would you make a great foster parent? RCHS ‘sold out’ crab feed Libraries = strong communities Community Events Calendar August 24, 2018 through September 6, 2018 Community Events Calendar October 26 through November 8 Community Events Calendar November 9 2018 through November 22 2018 Rohnert Park students to learn bike safety Genealogy library hosts open house in Santa Rosa NorCal Honor Band accepts Analy High School musicians Creating a teacher recruitment and retention plan CPI North Bay fire recovery Sonoma Raceway hosts food drive American Sign Language and police departments Volunteer's Corner Community Events Calendar January 18, 2019 through January 31, 2019 Community Events Calendar February 1, 2019 through February 14, 2019 RP Easter egg hunt Photography Show Newest report finds new growth on rare Cotati albino Chimera Tree The work behind “The Art of Resistance” SRS has affordable family concert, Jan. 27, 3 p.m. RP Health Center ensures all children in school district receive dental care Volunteer's Corner Volunteer’s Corner SonomaFi coming to local libraries Community Events Calendar September 21, 2018 through October 4, 2018 A Veteran remembers Veterans SSU to buy 90-unit Petaluma complex for workforce housing Decker waves the baton at a concert Richard Crane fourth graders harness the wind Collaborating Together for Peace Showing off their talents It takes a village to honor its past Veterans story Mark Weston Volunteer's Corner Young accepts ‘prez’ of the RP Historical Society Community Events Calendar December 21, 2018 through January 3, 2019 Local nonprofit to host Santa Rosa fundraiser for homeless veterans Community Events Calendar April 12, 2019 through April 25, 2019 A new strategy for the Cotati Chamber of Commerce The Native Daughters host CA Admission Day Veterans Day 2018, Rick Norman Community Events Calendar November 23, 2018 through December 13, 2018 A lighter, brighter Cotati Vandalism at Gold Ridge Community Center Community Events Calendar December 14, 2018 through December 27, 2018 Community Events Calendar January 25, 2019 through February 7, 2019 Community Events Calendar March 29, 2019 through April 11, 2019 Volunteer's Corner Discrimination and bullying in our schools Volunteer City of Cotati offers Thanksgiving week fun for kids Saving on energy and giving youth jobs DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint Volunteer's Corner Community Events Calendar February 8, 2019 through February 21, 2019 Cotati chicken BBQ returns RCHS Guard and drumline competition RP Founders’ Day Oct. 6 30 years for Danny's vacuum shop Volunteer’s corner Home Instead partners with local businesses Large affordable housing project breaks ground in Rohnert Park Is your Carbon Monoxide detector chirping? Volunteer’s Corner RP celebrates “I Heart RP” Feb. 10 Volunteer's Corner Space for reflection Backpack drive event this Sunday Who you going to call? Adapting to the weather changes SC Public Library Foundation needs directors Athena sits in ‘artsy’ Cotati Community Events Calendar December 7, 2018 through December 20, 2018 Cotati hosts award dinner Volunteer's Corner Free care planning workshop Join us on Easter Sunday SC nonprofit arts and culture generates $80.4 M Community Events Calendar November 2, 2018 through November 15, 2018 Multiple Commission, Committee and Board appointive terms expire Dec. 2018 – We have seats to fill! Community Events Calendar November 30 through December 20 Volunteer's Corner Coffee with Cotati cops ‘Just Between Friends’ mega kids’ event Creative Sonoma supports artists impacted by fires Everything bunny in Rohnert Park Community Events Calendar September 7, 2018 through September 20, 2018 SAY launches One Cold Night Devil Pups set a new goal Celebrate the holiday season responsibly  Tips for a Grinchless holiday season Church of the Oaks crab feed Feb. 8-9 Miss SC Scholarship competition Local winner at art show Bailey So. Co. Woman of the Year Kenneth Bradley, a local photographer showcasing Community Events Calendar August 17, 2018 through August 30, 2018 Staying safe on our local trails North Bay Construction Corps receives statewide recognition Don’t be a victim of a charity scam Be a resource for fire survivors Poetry Out Loud Sonoma County contest Community Events Calendar March 1, 2019 through March 14, 2019 Rancho Cotate Varsity Girls Basketball receives recognition The “Disney” concert in the TAG building Service dog dreams come true for heart attack survivor 20/30 club & Kohl’s outfit students Annual Sonoma County hunger index: 1/3 of residents went hungry in 2017 Volunteer's Corner Fun-filled Cotati stroll Celebrate Black History Month Heavy rain takes toll on drivers Transgender Day of Visibility Community Events Calendar April 5, 2019 through April 18, 2019 Garbage rate increase may keep compostable materials in county Sonoma County reads ‘Kindred’ Be a resource for fire survivors STEM at SSU Community Events Calendar February 15, 2019 through February 28, 2019 Japanese Internment Remembrance Day Credo students demand strong environmental action Coffee with a Cop Community Events Calendar August 3, 2018 through August 16, 2018 A warm day with dancing and good food Community Events Calendar November 16, through December 6, Volunteers needed to ring a bell Volunteer's Corner Volunteer's Corner  Senior art show registration for artists age 60+ One Planet Youth Summit and Credo High School United Way ensuring community gets fair share in 2020 census Mobility is freedom…with a Purple Heart truck run Train as a coach to help older adults prevent falls Rotary District 5130 provides multiple fire relief grants A New Coalition: Forming alliances for barn owls Grand opening at Acme Burger Penngrove buries time capsule Volunteer's Corner Seniors are targets for telescammers CTE Foundation invests in local schools Our invisible but critical water source Future leaders of the community Rohnert Park Democratic Club Free job fair matches local employers and job seekers TAG building ribbon-cutting/dedication ceremony SSU named one of the nation’s “Most promising places to work” Community Events Calendar February 22, 2019 through March 7, 2019 Mayor Belforte reads at Monte Vista A new student center in RP Nor Cal Aging, Disability and Advocacy Expo Transgender march and rally New Entrepreneur in residence at Sonoma State University Sonoma County STEAM Showcase Transgender day in the square Apply to represent So County’s older adults Community Events Calendar March 22, 2019 through April 4, 2019 McLea’s receives AAA banner Cross and Crown celebrates 50th Anniversary Monthly CalFresh benefits to arrive March 1 Community Events Calendar March 15, 2019 through March 28, 2019 SSU to screen ‘Big Sonia’ to honor Holocaust and Genocide survivors Volunteer's Corner Explore foster parenting talk Feb. 25 Cross and Crown Church reaches the big 50 Looking through the glass at Arch’s for 55 years Senior center prom Crew does a fine job It’s “American” History Volunteer's Corner SSU to sign landmark commitment to sustainability Clover Sonoma supports free concerts for youth Residents give high marks to Cotati living Event volunteers needed Free LGBT awareness training for caregivers SSU Library presents ‘Alchemia’ exhibit Community Events Calendar March 8, 2019 through March 21, 2019 Art students big on art Volunteer's Corner Rancho Cotati Rotary Club visited Thomas Page Academy Artists showing off their works The Rohnert Park Sister City Committee is in full swing Parkour Speed competition

SOMO Village vibrant with painted faces and bling

  • A myriad of young ladies, family members and friends participated in the SOMO Village and the Codding Foundation Girls on the Run Spring 5k. Robert Grant

By: Lanny Lowery
May 3, 2019

SOMO Village vibrant with festivities at 7 a.m. on a Sunday morning as 350 third to eighth girls from schools throughout Sonoma County prepare for a 5K celebratory run.  Hahn fifth grader Camelia Keene, excited to be participating in her third “Girls on the Run,” summarized the purpose succinctly: “We have ten weeks of learning how to have positive self-talk and how to appreciate ourselves as girls.”

Camelia went on to explain the program.  “We learn how to deal with problems as we meet twice a week after school for ten weeks to have lessons, to run, to play games and to participate in other activities.”  The program culminates with the 5K run, and many runners, like Camelia, share this final activity with relatives.  She will be running with her Uncle Nay Nay, Anthony Marraffino today.  Camelia’s goals, was not to win, but to finish the race where every girl is a winner.

By 7:15 a.m. the SOMO plaza had become a lively village of booths filled with treats, tee shirts, sleepy vendors and the enthusiastic participants of school teams of girls and their supporters, many family members.  Volunteers trickled in to get their assignments as organizers scurried across the plaza to make sure everything was in place.

Michi Termo, the Sonoma County organizer, Operations and Communications Girls on the Run, kindly stopped long enough to enlighten this cub reporter about the event and the activities that led up to it.  “This is the 22nd 5K run as we have done them biannually for the past eleven years, one in the fall and one in the spring.”  Termo explained that groups of girls between 3rd and 8th grade participate in ten weeks of after school programs.  During the ten weeks, these girls meet with their teams, organized by schools, twice a week to participate in activities, games, runs, community projects, and discussions.  These discussions involve goal setting, creating empathy, understanding and esteem building for girls.

The ten-week program culminates in the 5K run.  And the run is meant to be fun as the girls color their hair, paint their faces, wear bling and celebrate themselves and their teammates as everyone plans to finish the run.  The major question asked on many signs lining the plaza:  “What would you tell your fourth grade self today?”  Termo’s sign shows much of who she is:  “Don’t get hung up on the opinions of everyone else; it’s okay to march to your own drum.  Being different  is your strength.  You can do anything you set your mind to!”

The run involves a buddy system.  Each girl runs with a family member or friend.  All along the route that runs from SOMO Village north to the west side of Credo and then the north side and then south and west to the finish line volunteers monitor the race.  Sonoma State University’s Gamma Phi Beta sorority participates not only on race day but also during the ten-week program.  SSU senior Nicole Alonzo, for example, helped coach the Evergreen Elementary School.

Evergreen fielded 26 runners, grades 3 through 5.  Two of its first time runners, Jenna Pease and Milla Pudesa, expressed their emotions about the event.  Jenna had clear goals as she laid them out:  “I am really excited.  I want to win first place but will be fine if I don’t and will still be proud of me.”  Milla, nervous, hoped to run the whole distance.  Jenna reassured her by saying, “Try your best and it will be fun.”  They both affirmed that they practice the 5K at school or run laps for 35 minutes.  Jenna’s mother, Annalisa Pease, coaches the team.

Hahn Elementary School also represented our community.  Coach Lauren Cimino and husband Tony stood proudly by two daughters who quietly awaited the big event.  Olivia Cimimo, fifth grader, had run this event twice but third grader Lacey was running for the first time.

Between 8 and 9 everyone found many things to do.  Refreshments provided by many groups such as Bellwether Farms, Sift Bakery and Healdsburg Running Company, among others, kept the runners in bananas, citrus drinks, energy bars, and chocolate milk.  Tiffany Belize, an elementary physical education teacher from Alexander Valley doubled running the Healdsburg Running snack bar and coaching the Healdsburg team.  Bubble machines added to the festive atmosphere, as did face painting stations, hair-coloring areas, fake tattoo booths and Fundemonium of Rohnert Park that offered challenging games for the onlookers.

And then Miss Central California, a young lady from Rohnert Park, Dana Harrison, took the stage and began to MC the morning’s events.  She introduced Miss Sonoma County, Emma Chen, a student from Maria Carrillo High School.  (They will compete for Miss California and Miss California Outstanding Teen.)  Miss Central California handed the microphone to Synergy Health Club expert, Char Hubbard, who led the prospective runners in warm ups.  Jumping Jills, clapping, knee tapping, running in place, squatting, step it and twist.

Dana Harrison sang the national anthem and then the runners poured through the start/finish line.  The sign overhead proclaimed, “The Finish Line is just the Beginning” surrounded on each side by the “Girls on the Run” logo.  Hundreds runners passed by all moving at various paces.  All finished, all were winners.  Each girl participant took home a medal.