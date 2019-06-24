SMART will add a late-night run to Marin County Fair

Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART) will add a late-night train run to accommodate Marin County fairgoers the evenings of July 3-7 in partnership with the Marin County Fair. The additional train run will depart northbound from the Civic Center Station at 10:30 p.m. on each of those nights with stops at all SMART northbound stations and arrive at the Sonoma County Airport Station at 11:31 p.m.

SMART will operate on its normal schedule, in addition to the late-night run. For more information on schedules and fare visit SMART’s website at www.SonomaMarinTrain.org.