SMART to offer free rides...

.... on weekends for youth 18 and under

The Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART) District will offer free rides on weekends and holidays for youth ages 18 and under, beginning Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day. The summer pilot program lets youth ride free, when accompanied by a paying adult. There is no limit to the number of youth riders each adult can bring. Weekend and holiday parking at SMART lots will also be free during this summer promotion.

“This is a great way to kick off the summer and to introduce our train system to a new generation of riders,” said SMART Board Chairman Gary Phillips. “This is a great opportunity for families to plan trips this summer and explore what the North Bay has to offer on the SMART train.”

The SMART train is the Bay Area’s newest transit system, and has carried more than 1.2 million passengers since starting service in August of 2017.

SMART currently operates along a 43-mile route in Sonoma and Marin counties, with stations in Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Cotati, Petaluma, Novato and San Rafael.

SMART is slated to open its Larkspur extension in late 2019, and work is also underway on a third station in downtown Novato. SMART is also working on extending further north to Windsor by the end of 2021, with plans to continue north to Healdsburg and Cloverdale.