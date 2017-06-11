SMART partners with City of Cotati on Customer Information Center

Local
June 11, 2017
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
The Lions Club raising funds for April Paul Seniors raised funds for Project Graduation Sierra Office Supply Redwood Empire Food Bank serves local children through summer lunch program RP City Council moves to tighten smoking restrictions Record breaking youth weightlifter trains with Olympic Gold Medalist in Rohnert Park Two young girls channeling their inner Jackson Pollock on T-shirts at free community safety event Annual Avenue of Flags Ceremony May 29 Incident at RP Budget Inn ends in death New Mountain Mike’s locale RE/MAX PROs moves to their new home New Chick-fil-A in town RP City Council shows progress toward quiet zones Tree replacement in progress RP considering adjustments to water rates VFW honors Rancho teacher Bailey receives an award from RP Council RP Mayor Jake Mackenzie receives a Leadership Award from the North Coast Resource Partnership Cotati hosts Coffee With a Cop March 22 Local chiropractor provides free care during May CHS annual barbeque set for April 9 Blue Apple Dental opens their door at 6230 State Farm Dr Camping out for chicken Cop gets busted No more Sizzler in RP Sportsman’s Warehouse on their first anniversary in RP Who’s got the right numbers? CHS barbeque slated April 9 Ketchum vying for singer-songwriter title at the Redwood Cafe Quality of life involves many factors Sheriff’s nab escapee and accomplice Cotati 12th annual historical society event BBQ and essay contest was in full swing Cotati fetes expansion of new park Mackenzie picked to lead MTC Cotati Historical Society hosts annual BBQ Sunday SMART tests for speed Low Impact Development – protecting water quality No stopping at the crossings Chick-fil-A in process of hiring 75 workers for March 2 opening Beck deemed still a danger Technology High students undertake a worthy cause 100 years and 100 days Fun cracking crabs RPDPS offers tips on dealing with solicitors

SMART partners with City of Cotati on Customer Information Center

June 9, 2017

In preparation for the start of passenger rail service, the City of Cotati is partnering with the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART) District to provide information for customers at the Cotati Train Depot. 

The Cotati Depot, located at 970 East Cotati Avenue, will offer information on fares, schedules, safety and other details about the new passenger rail system during SMART’s initial launch period. 

Susan Harvey, Mayor of Cotati said, “We are excited that SMART chose Cotati to be a customer information location for Sonoma County residents and tourists.  Not only is our train depot building right next to the train stop, there is ample parking, bus, bike and pedestrian connections at our station making it a great location to serve SMART’s customers.”

“The Cotati Depot is a great location for SMART to provide information for customers,” said SMART Board Chairwoman Debora Fudge. “The new information center will have details on making transit connections, schedules, fares and information in general about what Sonoma County has to offer.”

SMART will also provide customer support out of its Petaluma office at 5401 Old Redwood Highway and in San Rafael at 850 Tamalpais Avenue, San Rafael Transit Center.  SMART Customers who need information may also call SMART’s customer service line at 511 or email info@SonomaMarinTrain.org. 

For more information, contact Cotati City Manager Damien O’Bid, at (707) 665-3622 dobid@cotaticity.org  or Jeanne Mariani-Belding, SMART spokeswoman, at (707) 794-3063.