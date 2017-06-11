SMART partners with City of Cotati on Customer Information Center

In preparation for the start of passenger rail service, the City of Cotati is partnering with the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART) District to provide information for customers at the Cotati Train Depot.

The Cotati Depot, located at 970 East Cotati Avenue, will offer information on fares, schedules, safety and other details about the new passenger rail system during SMART’s initial launch period.

Susan Harvey, Mayor of Cotati said, “We are excited that SMART chose Cotati to be a customer information location for Sonoma County residents and tourists. Not only is our train depot building right next to the train stop, there is ample parking, bus, bike and pedestrian connections at our station making it a great location to serve SMART’s customers.”

“The Cotati Depot is a great location for SMART to provide information for customers,” said SMART Board Chairwoman Debora Fudge. “The new information center will have details on making transit connections, schedules, fares and information in general about what Sonoma County has to offer.”

SMART will also provide customer support out of its Petaluma office at 5401 Old Redwood Highway and in San Rafael at 850 Tamalpais Avenue, San Rafael Transit Center. SMART Customers who need information may also call SMART’s customer service line at 511 or email info@SonomaMarinTrain.org.

For more information, contact Cotati City Manager Damien O’Bid, at (707) 665-3622 dobid@cotaticity.org or Jeanne Mariani-Belding, SMART spokeswoman, at (707) 794-3063.