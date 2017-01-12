SMART offering free rides early on

By: Dave Williams

No date has been set for when the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit trains will be transporting customers, but when it does, the early rides will come at a price the public should love.

The SMART Board of Directors approved free introductory service for a limited time when service begins in late spring, offering the public a chance to try the Bay Area’s newest passenger rail system at no cost.

The free period will run through the July 4 holiday. Even after Independence Day, SMART will then offer 50 percent discounted rates through the Sept. 4 Labor Day holiday, with regular fares going into effect on Sept. 5.

SMART’s board also approved a new fare product: a monthly 31-day pass at a rate of $200 per month with unlimited use during that period. Seniors, youth and passengers with disabilities will receive a 50 percent discounted rate for the monthly pass, paying $100 per month.

“We are looking forward to offering people the opportunity to try our new service free of charge for a limited time,” said SMART Board Chairwoman Debora Fudge. “Once people experience what the SMART train has to offer — a safe, reliable and congestion-free transportation option— we’re confident they’ll get on board.”

The addition of the monthly pass rounds out several fare options for SMART passengers, including an Eco-Pass that is purchased directly from SMART by employers, colleges or other institutions such as veterans’ groups, at discounts of up to 50 percent. The Eco-Pass offers unlimited use for up to a year and can be purchased in four, six or 12-month installments.

The free rides in its early stages seems to be an astute move by SMART, which originally was supposed to be up for service in the spring of 2016. The start date then was expected to be sometime in December, but the delay can be attributed to an underlying design flaw in the crankshaft on the diesel engine that will operate the SMART train cars, according to SMART district General Manager Farhad Mansourian.

More time is needed for testing its warning devices at the 63 grade crossings along the 43-mile line between Santa Rosa and San Rafael, Mansourian said.

SMART was notified by the Sumitomo Corp. of Americas on July 6 that an engine in a Diesel Multiple Unit rail car in Toronto, Canada had a complete in-service destructive failure as a piston rod penetrated the engine block and caused the engine to shut down and the train to lose power.

Regular SMART fares are based on the distance traveled, and surveys show that most people will travel two or three zones. The regular one-way fare is $3.50, plus $2 for each additional zone traveled. SMART fares also include several discount options, including 50 percent off for seniors 65 and older, youth between the ages of 5 and 18, and passengers with disabilities.

SMART passengers will use Clipper cards, the same form of payment used by transit agencies throughout the Bay Area, ensuring a smooth and seamless commute.

For more information about SMART fares visit www.SonomaMarinTrain.org.