SMART hosts toy drive Dec. 10 in Cotati, Petaluma and Novato

Sonoma Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART) is sponsoring a holiday toy drive at three of its stations on Saturday, Dec. 10, to collect gifts for children in need this holiday season.

SMART’s Holiday Express train will be on display for public tours, and the community is invited to join in the toy drive by bringing an unwrapped toy or gift card to SMART’s Cotati, Petaluma downtown or Novato San Marin stations during the times listed below:

• Cotati Station, 980 East Cotati Dr.: 9-10:30 a.m.

• Petaluma Downtown Station, 220 Lakeville St.: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

• Novato San Marin Station, 7700 Redwood Blvd.: 1-2:30 p.m.

A drive-through drop-off lane will also be available at each of the three stations during the designated times.

“Toy trains have always been reminiscent of the holidays and this year SMART is providing a real train that we hope to fill with lots of toys for children in Marin and Sonoma counties,” said SMART Board Chairwoman Judy Arnold. “We invite the community to join us in the spirit of giving, at our stations in Cotati, Petaluma or Novato so that we can bring some holiday cheer into the lives of children in need.”

SMART is donating the toys and gift cards to Toys for Tots and several other non-profit organizations serving children in Sonoma and Marin counties. People who are interested in learning more about donating to SMART’s Holiday Express Toy Drive can call (707) 794-3077.