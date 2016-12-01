SF man pleads ‘no contest’ to felonies

A San Francisco man pleaded “no contest” to two felonies committed in Rohnert Park.

Ronnie Paul Threadgill, 24, copped to the felonies of attempted second-degree murder and first-degree armed robbery on July 1, 2015. He also admitted to additional crimes of personally using a firearm during the commission of attempted murder and causing great bodily injury to the victim, which resulted in paralysis.

The defendant stipulated to a sentence of 22 years in state prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced in Sonoma County Superior Court on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 9 a.m.

“This is a just outcome to a senseless shooting with tragic consequences,” Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch said. “This defendant chose to use a gun to commit a robbery. He shot an unarmed female who posed no threat to him, nearly killing her. As a result of his actions he will be spending a substantial part of his life in state prison.”

On July 1, 2015, the defendant went to Motel 6 in Rohnert Park to contact a prostitute he had met online. At that time, he was a student at Santa Rosa Junior College. During the encounter, Threadgill attempted to rob her and shot her twice before fleeing the scene. The unarmed victim suffered gunshot wounds to the leg and the back of the neck, which rendered her quadriplegic.

Witnesses at the scene provided a description of the suspect and he was arrested approximately one week after the shooting.