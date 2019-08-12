SCP and Country Summer raise donations for local food bank

Sonoma Clean Power (SCP), the Community Choice energy provider for Sonoma and Mendocino Counties, recently partnered with the Redwood Empire Food Bank (REFB), Froggy 92.9 FM, and Country Summer to bring awareness to the issue of hunger during the summer months.

In its inaugural year of sponsoring the popular Northern California music festival, SCP saw an opportunity to connect concert attendees with the local community, as the event attracts over 13,000 people annually.

“Creating a custom sponsorship that contributes to economic vitality for Sonoma County, raises funds and awareness for Redwood Empire Food Bank, while providing good exposure for Sonoma Clean Power was a triple win,” said Kate Kelly, Public Relations Director for SCP.

The need for food assistance has long been present in the region, with the REFB serving more than 82,000 families, individuals, and seniors facing hunger in Sonoma County alone. However, after the 2017 North Bay fires, the REFB saw an even bigger need for support.

“What has become clear through the series of disasters we have experienced - whether economic, man-made, or natural – is that a large safety net must be in place to support everyone who falls. The net needs to be finely woven to catch the most vulnerable child who is sent to school hungry, yet robust enough to meet the needs of tens of thousands of our neighbors who turned to us for help in the year following the Sonoma Complex Fire,” said David Goodman, Chief Executive Officer of the REFB.

The REFB also provides fresh food, groceries, and meals to clients throughout Mendocino, Humboldt, Del Norte, and Lake Counties.

While SCP’s primary role is to provide electricity and accelerate California’s transition to renewable energy, the not-for-profit public agency also focuses largely on supporting and reinvesting in the communities that it serves.

Froggy 92.9 FM, a well-known local radio station, joined forces with SCP to put on a food drive in advance of the festival. At Oliver’s Market in the Town of Windsor, SCP and Froggy 92.9 FM gave shoppers the chance to win free tickets and prizes, while collecting enough food for the REFB to provide 178 meals.

On the last day of Country Summer, SCP presented the REFB with a $5,000 check, enabling them to provide an additional 10,000 meals this year.

Non-profits, community groups, or business groups that are interested in partnering with SCP can visit

sonomacleanpower.org/community-outreach to learn more about their community giving program.

About Sonoma Clean Power

Sonoma Clean Power is proud to serve the Counties of Sonoma and Mendocino as a self-funded, public electricity provider. SCP’s services are practical, affordable and inclusive, empowering everyone to be part of the transition toward a clean energy future. To learn more, visit sonomacleanpower.org or call 1 (855) 202-2139.

About Redwood Empire Food Bank

The Redwood Empire Food Bank has been leading the charge to end hunger in the north coastal California region for over 30 years. The REFB works to ensure that adequate nutrition assistance is available and accessible to anyone in need of help. Last year, the REFB distributed over 13 million meals to neighbors in need through 11 innovative hunger-relief programs. To learn more, visit refb.org.